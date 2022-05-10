Dry weather, light rain at isolated places likely in J&K

JAMMU, May 10: Windstorm followed dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said mainly dry weather with light rain at isolated places is likely during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry weather with light rain at isolated places is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 6 and Gulmarg 6.4 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh registered 2.3 degrees, Leh 7.4 and Kargil 7.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20.2 degrees, Katra 21.8, Batote 14.5, Banihal 13.2 and Bhaderwah 11.7 as the night’s lowest temperature. (AGENCIES)