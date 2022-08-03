Dry, partly cloudy weather likely in J&K: MeT deptt

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Meteorological (MeT) department on Wednesday forecast dry and partly cloudy weather in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain dry and partly cloudy in J&K during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Minimum temperature in Jammu was pegged at 26 degrees, Katra 23.4, Batote 17.6, Banihal 15.8 and Bhaderwah 16.

Srinagar registered 17.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 10.8 and Gulmarg 9.6 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass town in Ladakh region clocked 7.2 degrees, Leh 9.4 and Kargil 16.8 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)