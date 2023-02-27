MeT Predicts Light To Moderate Rain, Snow At Most Places Of J&K

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 27: Meteorological department predicts light to moderate rain, snow at most places of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Generally cloudy with Light to Moderate Rain, Snow at most places of J&K today with main activity on March 1 and 2, the MeT official said and added the weather will remain mainly dry thereafter during the next week.

The weather vagaries may affect surface transportation over major passes of Srinagar-Jammu including Sinthan Top, Sadhna Top and other high passes of the valley, he warned.

Parts of Kashmir valley received light rainfall during the past 24hours. Qazigund received 1.9mm of rainfall, Pahalgam 2.4mm of rainfall, Kupwara 0.9mm of rainfall and Kokernag 0.3mm of rainfall during the period, he said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, had a low of 4.2 degree Celsius on Monday against 7.3 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 2.7 degree above normal during this period of the season.

Qazigund recorded at 1.5 degree Celsius against 5.2 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a low of 2.4 degree Celsius.

Tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 0.9 degree Celsius against 3.2 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 2.6 degree above normal.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir had a low of 2.5 degree Celsius against 1.6 degree Celsius recorded the previous night. It was 3.3 degree Celsius above normal for the famous ski resort.

Kupwara settled at 3.1 degree Celsius against 3.0 degree Celsius on the previous night. It was 3.1 degree Celsius above normal for the frontier district of Kashmir.