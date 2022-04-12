Drug peddler held with 1.3 kg Charas in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Apr 12: An alleged drug peddler was arrested along with 1.3 kg of Charas worth lakhs of rupees in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Mohd Alyas, a resident of village Ari, was intercepted and subjected to frisking by a police party during patrolling in Mendhar Monday evening, a police official said.

Alyas was moving suspiciously and his search led to the recovery of huge quantity of contraband substance, the official said, adding he was booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (Agencies)