Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: The police today arrested a drug peddler and recovered approximately 111 grams of a charas-like substance during a naka checking at Mir Bazar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

A police spokesperson said a police party conducting a naka search found a person and recovered the substance from a polythene bag in his possession. Police have registered FIR No. 261/2026 under Sections 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Qazigund, and further investigation is underway, "Police reiterates its commitment to combating the drug menace," the spokesperson said.