Drug Dealer’s Property Attached In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

Jammu, Mar 5: Police have attached a property of a drug dealer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said on Tuesday.

The single-storey residential property in the Vijaypur area is valued at approximately Rs 15 lakh and belonged to drug dealer Shamas Din alias Barotian. It was sealed late on Monday, they said.

The administration, with support from law enforcement agencies, executed the operation under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in connection with several cases registered against Barotian at different police stations, the officials said.

The property, identified as an ill-gotten gain acquired through illicit drug trafficking, was uncovered during investigations, they said.

The officials added that the operation serves as a reminder of the district administration’s unwavering commitment to eradicate the drugs menace from communities.