Delhi Police Files Chargesheet Against Hizbul Operative Javed Ahmed Mattu

New Delhi, Mar 5: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against Hizbul operative Javed Ahmed Mattu, who is among the top ten terrorists designated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

He was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 4, 2024.

According to Delhi Police, Mattu has been associated with multiple terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and has been wanted by security agencies for the past 13 years with a 10 lakh reward on his head.

As per the Delhi Police, he was in the Delhi NCR region allegedly to collect arms and ammunition, which were to be used for a series of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir

The Cell has filed the chargesheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Nabeela Wali of Patiala House Court on March 3, 2024.

The court has fixed March 15 for cognizance on the charge sheet.

Earlier, the police, while taking custodial remand, stated that the accused Javed Ahmed Mattu was required to be verified from Jammu and Kashmir who are indulged in channelizing the funds through hawala from Pakistan.

Police earlier told the court that on January 4, information was received that Javed Ahmed Mattu, a resident of Sopor would be coming to Delhi to collect arms and ammunition from his associates at the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.

Delhi police also informed that his Pakistan-based handler Abdul Majid Jergar alias Shaheen would be coordinating the delivery of arms and ammunition, and Javed Ahmed Mattu would carry out some audacious terror strikes in J-K and another place on the instructions of his Pakistan-based handler.

Delhi police arrested Mattu and recovered one 9 mm Star pistol with six live cartridges, one extra magazine, and one stolen Santro car from him.

A case has been registered in this regard at the PS Special Cell.

Delhi police also stated that Javed Ahmed Mattu is a college dropout.

He is a member of the gang of seven dreaded terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen operating in the area of North Kashmir, particularly Sopore, J-K.

After getting injured in an exchange of fire with security forces, he went underground and fled to Nepal on the instructions of Pak ISI, as J-K police were hotly on the chase of him, Delhi police said on Thursday.

It is alleged that he was involved in the killing of HC Mohammad Yousuf of CID, Sopore, near Police Station Sopore in 2010. He was also allegedly involved in an attack on the residence of SP, Sopore, in 2010, resulting in the residence being partially damaged.

It is also alleged that he committed the killing of two CRPF personnel in Pattan and the snatching of their service rifles in 2010.

As per Delhi police, he was also involved in a case FIR of PS Sopore, relating to fire upon the patrolling party of police at Bough, Sopore in 2011.

He along with his associates, was also involved in the killing of one police constable, Mohd Shahfi Lone in 2011, Delhi police stated.

He, along with his other associates, was also involved in an IED blast at Police Station Sopore, in which one police personnel Morifat Hussain of PS Sopore was killed in 2011, Delhi police said.

It is also alleged that he was involved in a grenade attack on Sopore Police Station which involved Ishfaq Kana and Saleem Beig in 2011.

Police said that he was also involved in a grenade-throwing incident at the CRPF stationed in the SBI Complex in Hathishah, in which many civilians got injured.

He was also involved in a grenade-throwing incident at the BSNL office in Sopore, J&K. He was also involved in a grenade-throwing incident at Chankhan Chowk, Sopore, J-K, Delhi police said. (Agencies)