Stop killing off-duty policemen, civilians or face consequence, IGP Vijay Kumar warns militants

SRINAGAR: Asserting that militants are targeting off-duty policemen and civilians to create a fear psychosis among the masses in the valley, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar on Tuesday issued a stern warning asking ultras to stop gone after soft targets or face consequence.

Meanwhile, the IGP said that two militants, including a foreigner, who were involved in the killing of an SPO, his wife and their daughter in south Kashmir district of Pulwama last week have been identified and efforts are being made to trace and neutralize them.

“If militants didn’t stop targeting soft targets we also know also know what we have to do… I have been working in the police department from last 24 hours, so I know how to counter these cases. So, I advise them (militants) to not indulge in such activities,” Mr Kumar told reporters during a press conference.

Mr Kumar said there the militant module operations in Srinagar city also including a sleeper cell, which carries out attacks and then again go back to living a normal life. “Tracking a fulltime militant is easy, but it is difficult to keep a tab on the militants working in the sleeper cell,” he said.

However, Mr Kumar said that police has intensified its surveillance grid and will soon bust the militant module operating in the city.

“Our SPO was killed by militants in Tral late on Sunday night. When his wife and daughter came to rescue him, the militants killed them as well. We have identified both the militants, who were involved in the incident. One was a local and the other was a Pakistani militant affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). We are tracing them down and will soon neutralize them,” he said.

The IGP said that the militants have shown how barbaric they are. “The militants have a habit of dubbing civilians as sources. But the SPO, his wife and daughter were not a source… It is not a sin to work in police department or be a part of anti-militancy operation. The SPO was not even a part of counter militancy operation,” Mr Kumar said.

From last few days militants are targeting civilians or off-duty policemen. “They are trying to fear psychosis among the masses as they (militants) are scared that the tourist footfall will increase in the coming days and peace will prevail. The militants don’t want o do see that. They are also trying to disrupt the political process which has started in J&K,” he said.

Policemen have to go back to their respective families after completing their shift. “The policemen are local and can’t stay in camps… they have to go back to their homes. So they are soft target,” Mr Kumar added. (AGENCY)