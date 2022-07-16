Drone spotted near LoC in Poonch, Army opens fire

Jammu, July 16: Alert Army troops fired few rounds on spotting a drone near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Drone was spotted late last night near the Line of Control in Mendhar area of Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch,” Army sources said.

They said the Army troops deployed in the area opened fire at the flying object following which it returned to the PoJK side.

“Army along with Police and Para-military forces launched search operation in the area to rule out any air dropping,” they said.

Notably, security grid has been enhanced in the twin border districts Rajouri and Poonch in view of upcoming Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra starting from July 29.

Earlier in July 6, drone activity was also spotted near the international border in Samba district. (Agencies)