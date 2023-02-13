Drone Seized From Jammu Outskirts

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Feb 13: Police have seized a drone flying on the city’s outskirts, triggering panic among local residents, officials said on Monday.

The drone was observed flying on the outskirts of Bandrali village in Bishnah area late on Sunday night, they said.

The villagers immediately informed the police when they saw the quadcopter flying over the hamlet.

The drone was seized. Investigations revealed that it was being used to film a wedding ceremony. Further investigation is underway, Bishnah police station SHO Vikram Sharma said.

Over the past few years, terror outfits have used drones to ferry weapons, ammunition, explosives, cash and narcotics from across the border.