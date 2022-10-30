Drone dropped consignment of weapons recovered, 2 arrested in Jammu

JAMMU, Oct 30: In the intervening 27th and 28th October a suspicious movement of a a drone was observed in the general area of Baspur Bangla RS Pura. Since the area is close to the fence, The information was shared with all Police stations and a dedicated officer led team was put on job. The technical surveillance unit was also put on the job. All the vehicles which had crossed the Police Check points around that time were scrutinised. CCTV footage of the place and the roads leading to the general area were thoroughly checked. Physical pattern and technical analysis was pursued thoroughly.

On the basis of above mentioned analysis Police Team of RS Pura picked up few suspects, who were put to sustained questioning regarding their movement in border belt particularly during the time when the drone movement was reported.

During rounding up the suspects, Jammu Police was able to lay hands on one of the suspects namely Chander Bose S/O Vasdev R/O Doda. On his questioning he could not give any satisfactory reply regarding his movement towards border on that particular time and date. When put to sustained questioning he admitted that he had visited the particular above mentioned area, so as to receive consignment of weapons dropped by drone. He further disclosed that he was working on the behest of a person namely Shamsher Singh S/O Prem Singh R/O Camp Gole Gujral Jammu. Both were in touch with an OGW namely Balvinder R/O Jammu(Now settled in Europe). All the arrested persons and the OGW are working for a banned terrorist organisation. Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan.

A case FIR no. 196/2022

U/S 13,16,18 ULAP has been registered in PS RS Pura.

The total recoveries include

1. Pistol -4

2. Magazine -8

3. P/rounds- 47

It is worth mentioning that this is the 4th catch of drone consignment by Jammu Police this year.