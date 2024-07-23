Drone-Based Seed Dispersal Launched To Enhance Green Cover Of Vaishno Devi Hills

Jammu, Jul 23: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has launched a drone-based initiative to enhance the green cover of the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

This pioneering effort leverages cutting-edge technology for environmental conservation and sustainable development, preserving the natural grandeur of the revered shrine.

Anshul Garg, chief executive officer of the shrine board, inaugurated the initiative at the Natali village on Tuesday, a spokesman of the board said.

“In association with Prime UAV Private Limited, a specialised agency renowned for its expertise in advanced drone technology and environmental conservation, the initiative aims to deploy drones to disperse seeds of native plant species, promoting eco-friendly practices and supporting biodiversity conservation,” he said.

The initiative involves dispersing seeds of native species like panicum, trifolium, bamboo, khair, pharlai, arjun, sukh-chain, and bottle brush, covering an area of 109 hectares, he said.

The drone-based seed-dispersal initiative will focus on 12 native species that promote soil conservation, prevent erosion, and support the local ecosystem. “Each drone flight distributes approximately 10 kg of seeds, and regular monitoring will be carried out to assess the germination and survivability of these species,” the spokesman added.

The CEO emphasised that the drone-based afforestation initiative is expected to have far-reaching benefits. Over the next 10 years, the Forest Wing of the Board plans to cover a 100-hectare degraded patch annually.