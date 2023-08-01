Driver dies as tyre of Tanker explodes

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Aug 1: Driver of a Petrol Tanker here today died on the spot after one of the tyres of the Tanker exploded while he was checking it near Peera Bridge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The vehicle was heading towards Srinagar.

Police said driver of the oil tanker bearing registration number PB65AZ -3551 stopped his vehicle alongside highway and de-boarded from the vehicle to check air in front wheels when the tyre exploded all of a sudden with its fringes hitting him on legs and other body parts.

He was taken to District Hospital Ramban where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police identified the deceased as Shashi Paul, son of Gurkho Ram, resident of village Dhangal, Gangath Nupur, Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.

SHO Police Station Chanderkote, Padam Dev Singh said the body of the deceased was kept in the mortuary of District Hospital and his family was informed.

Police has taken cognizance.