Driver dies as dumper falls into deep gorge

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, June 13: The driver was killed after a dumper fell into a deep gorge in Manjakote area of district Rajouri today.

Reports said dumper (Big Tipper) fell into a nearly 200 meters deep gorge due to failure of brakes while taking a turn in Galuti area under Manjakote Police jurisdiction of Rajouri district, on Rajouri -Poonch highway. The black topping work on the road was going on in the area and the dumper was busy engaged at work at the site.

The eyewitnesses said that driver tried to apply brakes but that did not work while taking the turn and the dumper went out of control and rolled down into a deep gorge below the road. Dumper driver- Sanjeev Sharma, a resident of Saranu village in Rajouri, was rushed to Manjakote hospital in critical condition and then after providing first aid referred to GMC Rajouri but he succumbed to injuries on the way.

The doctor declared him brought dead at GMC Rajouri. After performing legal formalities at hospital the police handed over the dead body to the relatives.