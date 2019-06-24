Drinking water crisis a crucial issue, need separate discussion: Venkaiah Naidu

NEW DELHI: Amid the deepening water crisis across the country, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suggested that since this is an important issue, it needs separate discussion in the House.

Mr Naidu urged the members that they should send a notice to discuss this important issue which he intends to admit as almost entire nation is facing this problem.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP member Satyanarayan Jatia said that there was crisis of water in many states and many parts of Uttar Pradesh. He said that Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra were also badly affected by the crisis which needs a parmanent solution. He also lauded the Government for carving out a separate Ministry for Water “Jal Shakti Mantralaya” which should initiate the linking of at least five rivers to solve this issue. Other projects under this ministry should also be completed soon, he added.

Joining the issue, BJP Member Saroj Pandey said that the Government has taken up this issue with utmost priority and was making attempts to resolve this crisis.

Referring to a Hindi proverb “Paani Bin Sab Soon”, Ms Panday also said that there should be a awareness programme to educate that people to conserve water through different mediums.

“ In this monsoon, we need to focus on how to conserve the rain water and the schools and other educational institutions should be roped in to educate people on this,” she said.

BJP member Ashok Bajpai and Samajwadi Party member Rewati Raman Singh also raised the issue of water crisis facing a number of States.

Mr Vajpai mentioned the water crisis in the national Capital while Mr Singh said that many parts of the country were parched and said the Government must initiate steps to resolve this crisis.

During the discussion, many other members also associated themselves with the issue which was allowed by the Chair. In fact, the large number of member who got associated with the issue prompted Mr Naidu to suggest members to send notice on this issue so that a separate discussion on water crisis could be held in the Upper House.

(AGENCIES)