Drilling of new tube well begins at Rajinder Nagar to overcome water scarcity in Ward 64

‘Construction of 2 more to start soon’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 7: There is good news for the residents of Durganagar/Dogranagar and other areas of Ward 64 who were facing acute shortage of drinking water for the last three decades as the Jal Shakti Department has started work on construction of Tube Well at Rajinder Nagar to cater to the needs of Durga Nagar, Dogra Nagar and other adjoining localities.

The drilling work of tube well has started after performance of Bhoomi Pujan by the residents of the area. This way a long standing problem of the people of the area will be solved who were sometimes getting the water at the gap of one week, said Sanjay Ganjoo representative of Durga Nagar Welfare Coordination Committee.

He said this was a grave problem faced by the people who during last over three decades were struggling for bettering the water supply to this thickly populated area. He gave credit to former president Late Roshan Lal Raina who took the issue up to corridors of power umpteen times and at last the Government sanctioned a tube well to cater to the needs of the people of the area.

Hopefully with the construction of this tube well water scarcity problem in Durga Nagar, Dogra Nagar and adjoining localities will be solved to a great extent said Bihari Lal Raina another representative of the Committee.

He said the residents of these localities were receiving tap water after a gap of one week or more and people were facing many hardships on this account especially in Summer. He said despite paying water tariff regularly the residents were dependent on supply of water on private tankers.

Durga Nagar is totally dependent on Muthi Pumping Station and often either motor becomes defunct or Feeder at CPS Muthi develops a snag paralysing water supply to entire area with people creating a hue and cry, said Prof G L Koul a senior member of the Committee. He expressed the hope that the problem will be settled with the construction of tube well.

“We have requested so many times to the Department to keep standby motor of the same capacity at Muthi Pumping Station so that the problem of water crisis may not arise but nobody had given heed to the issue, said M K Razdan general secretary of the Committee .

Now drilling process for New Tubewell has been started and as per Department it will take five to six months to complete the process, he said.

This will be big relief to the residents of Durganagar to some extent after the Tubewell becomes functional, said Sanjay Ganjoo who urged the Department to speed up the work to complete the project within the stipulated time period.

Executive Engineer, PHE Civil, Rajesh Sharma said that three tube wells are being constructed to supply water to areas facing water scarcity at Rajinder Nagar, K B Nagar and MAM Stadium at the cost of Rs 6.04 crore.