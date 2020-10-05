DRDO successfully tests supersonic missile-assisted torpedo release system

NEW DELHI, Oct 5 : The DRDO on Monday successfully tested a system of supersonic missile-assisted release of lightweight anti-submarine torpedo called SMART from the Wheeler island in Odisha, said the Defence Ministry.

In a statement, the Ministry said SMART is for anti-submarine warfare operations “far beyond the torpedo range”.

“Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) has been successfully flight tested today Oct 5, 2020 at 1145 hrs from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha,” the Ministry noted.

The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). (AGENCIES)