Drass in Kargil freezes at minus 10.4

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: Kashmir Valley continued to reel under a cold wave with further drop in night temperatures at most places as Drass in Kargil district recorded minus 10.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

A MeT official said: “Drass in Kargil district recorded minus 10.4 degrees Celsius after heavy snowfall in the region over the past few days.” He said the drop in minimum temperature in most parts of the valley was due to clear night sky.

Kargil in the Ladakh Union Territory witnessed a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, with cold conditions prevailing, the MeT said.

The sun played hide and seek in the valley and remained behind clouds for the past several days. The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded at 7.4 degrees Celsius as against 6.5 on Monday.

The night temperature in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir further dipped to minus 1.4 degrees Celsius as against minus 1.2 a day ago.

Likelywise it was minus 1.7 degrees Celsius at the tourist resort of Pahalgam, a few notches below normal, while it was 2.8 at frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara as against 5.2 degrees on Monday. It was 4.8 in Kokernag against minimum of 3.2 yesterday.

The weather is likely to remain dry during the next 7 days across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the MeT department said. (Agencies)