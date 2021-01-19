Draft scheme to provide jobs to 25 youth in every tribal village: Gadkari to officials

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked the Tribal Affairs Ministry to coordinate with the MSME Ministry and come up with a scheme to provide employment to 25 people in every tribal village in India.

The Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Road Transport & Highways said five crore jobs should be created by the MSME sector this year.

He observed that there are 6.5 crore MSME units in the country and 11 crore jobs have been created through the sector till now. (AGENCIES)