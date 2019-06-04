Dr Vardhan reviews public health measures for Nipah virus

NEW DELHI, June 4: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday spoke to Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja and discussed the current situation and assured all support from the Centre on Nipah virus.

He had also spoken to her on Monday.

Following confirmation of a suspect case of Nipah virus disease by National Institute of Virology Pune, an urgent meeting was convened by Dr Vardhan at his residence this morning, an official statement here said.

A Central Team with six officers has been deployed and have reached for epidemiological investigation protocol, contact tracing for early detection of suspects, testing protocols for suspects and review of isolation facilities, a control room established and NCDC Strategic Health Operations Center activated.

A team from National Institute of Virology, Pune (ICMR) with Monoclonal Antibodies is being sent to Ernakullam. A team from NIV for conducting/testing bats for Nipah virus is being dispatched today.

The Union Health Minister has spoken to DG Forest to extend all cooperation in this regard.

The state has already initiated some actions like contact tracing and surveillance, standard capacity building for health functionaries, ambulance fleet drivers and others, infection control activities in hospitals.

Dedicated trained teams have been formed to handle cases, Rapid Response Teams have been made at institutions, help desks have been at Medical College Ernakulam established, dedicated trained doctors, nurses, paramedics at hospitals. Vigil activated in all districts and awareness generation. (UNI)