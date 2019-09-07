Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerji proposed Sheikh Abdullah disposed

Justice (Retd) G D Sharma

By adopting all possible Machiavellian means Sheikh Abdullah succeeded in duping Maharaja Hari Singh as well as Prime Minister Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru to occupy the exalted chair of Prime Ministership of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. After firmly establishing himself on that chair, he started taking revenge with the Dogras of Jammu who acknowledged Maharaja Hari Singh as their truly revered leader as being an embodiment of Dogra chivalry, valour and ethical values. Factual matrix stated hereunder would unfold Sheikh Abdullah’s traits of multi-layered personality. To achieve his ulterior motives Lord Mountbatten exercised his wicked and uncanny undue influence and prevailed upon Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru to make a complaint in UNO against Pakistan’s unwarranted aggression on the Sovereign territory of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. After the complaint was entertained, Sheikh Abdullah’s importance at International level increased manifolds because he too had to plead the case of India in that International Forum. Sheikh Abdullah did not allow any grass to grow under his feet to get eliminated Maharaja Hari Singh’s status in the administrative set up of the State which under agreed conditions with the Union of India was at par with that of the Ruler of Mysore State. Sheikh Abdullah immediately after becoming Prime Minister of the State stopped consulting Maharaja. First ignominious act relates to bypassing of the authority of the Maharaja who was the head of the State under the State Constitution of 1939 as well as that of elected and duly established legislature known as Praja Sabha. In an arbitrary manner Sheikh Abdullah without any authority of law but with the concurrence of Pt. Nehru nominated his person as well as his three cohorts as representatives for the Constituent Assembly of the Dominion of India to take part in drafting the Constitution. Amongst the remaining three, two were Kashmiri Muslims belonging to his Political party ‘National Conference’ and third one was Hindu Dogra who was semi-literate. When the Indian Constitution was being framed none of those four representatives made any demand to raise the issue for having a Special Status for the State of Jammu and Kashmir. However, secretly Sheikh Abdullah was pressurising Pt. Nehru to grant Special Status in favour of J&K. Ultimately, Pt. Nehru advised Sheikh Abdullah to approach Dr. Ambedkar on this subject. Dr. Ambedkar plainly told Sheikh Abdullah: – “You want that India should protect Kashmir, Kashmiris should enjoy equal rights in whole of India, but you don’t want to give any right to India and Indians in Kashmir. I am Law Minister of India and cannot betray and deceit my country in this regard.” Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru who was out and out in favour of Sheikh Abdullah to entrust him the whole administration of J&K State reposed trust in Mr. Gopal Swamy Ayyangar to see that an Article finds place in the draft of the Indian Constitution to give Special Status to the State of J&K. But when the matter was put before the members of the working committee of Congress, all the members refused to favour Sheikh Abdullah. Amongst the Muslim representatives Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad was the only leader who sided with Sheikh Abdullah. This was happening to the disliking of the Prime Minister Pt. Nehru. All of a sudden Pt. Nehru had to go on a foreign tour and before leaving country requested the Home Minister Sardar Patel to save his honour as he had given promise to Sheikh Abdullah for the grant of Special Status to the State of J&K. Unwillingly Sardar Patel in order to save the honour of his Prime Minister exercised his influence and in this way Article 306-A was inserted in the draft of the Indian Constitution at the bidding of Pt. Nehru which later on became Article 370 in the final draft. Article 370 was inscribed as “Temporary Provision” in its title whose status lasted for 69 years (from 1950 to 2019) till 5th of August 2019, when the present Government headed by Narendra Modi abrogated it and the word “Temporary” was given a decent burial. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerji was the first leader at National level who tooth and nail opposed the insertion of such a draconian Article of 370 impregnated with separatist and secessionist tendencies. Article 35-A was added in 1954 by Presidential order. Both Articles became breeding ground to provide fat feed in the promotion and spread of unchecked corruption in all spheres of the public life including administrative set up.

In the UNO Legislative Security Council, only once Sheikh Abdullah got the opportunity to plead India’s case. He fully supported the Accession made by Maharaja Hari Singh and spoke against aggression made by Pakistan on the Sovereignty of the State. Getting emboldened by this fait accompli Sheikh Abdullah immediately started recruiting his party workers in the J&K government services at all levels. Appointment of Governor (now Divisional Commissioner) of Kashmir was of his first choice who belonged to his party cadre. Governor of Jammu Province (Lala Chet Ram Chopra) was suspended and his post was swapped by Sheikh Abdullah’s trusted protégé. Mr. Chopra was taken into custody and taken to Srinagar where third degree torture was given to him to elicit statement to the effect that in Jammu Muslims were massacred with connivance of Maharaja. Mr. Chopra withstood torture but did not toe the false line of Sheikh Abdullah. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner of Reasi (Thakur Govardhan Singh) was dismissed from service. Many other loyal officers of Maharaja were also victimised. Majority of the posts of Deputy Commissioners (then called Wazir Wazarats) in every District were filled from Sheikh Abdullah’s trusted cadre of his organisation. Such a practice was also adopted by filling the posts of Superintendents of Police and other important offices at all levels. He created a Police belt force of his followers which was called “J&K Malatia” comprising personnel mostly from Kashmir valley (of Muslim community). J&K Malatia became notorious for committing excesses and atrocities against Hindu population of Jammu Province areas. This kind of reign of terror and vengeance led to the mass uprising in Jammu Region. Sheikh Abdullah had not allowed even a single Hindu or Sikh refugee from Pakistan Occupied whole District of Muzaffarabad and part of the areas of Baramulla District to settle in the areas of Kashmir Province during mass migration of 1947. At his sweet will, Sheikh Abdullah constituted Constituent Assembly by giving 30 seats to Jammu Province while as 45 seats were reserved for Kashmir Valley including one seat for Ladakh Region. Remaining 25 seats were reserved for J&K Pakistan Occupied Area. The election was only a farce as out of the 26 nomination papers filed by regional Praja Parishad Party led by Pt. Prem Nath Dogra, 16 were rejected and for this murder of democracy the election was boycotted. In this way, the Constituent Assembly consisted of 75 members was controlled by Sheikh’s National Conference.

Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerji who was the first President of Bhartiya Jan Sangh could not tolerate such anarchist and pathetic conditions of the Nationalist forces represented by the Dogras of Jammu. Dr. Mookerji on May 11, 1953 entered the boundary of J&K State in order to defy the Route Permit System which was in vogue at that time for every exit and entry of State boundary by everybody and faced the arrest on that very day. On 12th of May 1953, he was lodged as a prisoner in a gardener’s small hut situated in “Nishat garden of Srinagar” where he breathed his last on June 23rd 1953 (within 42 days) in most suspicious circumstances. At that time, his age was 52 years and was quite hale and hearty. Dr. Mookerji’s mother had written letters to Prime Minister Nehru for holding an inquiry but all her entreaties fell flat in deaf ears. Prior to entering the boundary of the State, Dr. Mookerji had been writing letters to Prime Minister Nehru as well as to Sheikh Abdullah to douse the ignited fire of agitation. In order to unfold the genesis of existing Kashmir problem it becomes necessary to state here that undoubtedly 15th of August 1947 was the day on which India got freedom from Colonial Rule – and thus a boon for the whole Nation but unfortunately it proved as a specie thereof a bane for the unfortunate Domiciles of Jammu Region who became slaves of Kashmir centric two dynasties and thirdly that of Pt. Nehru’s dynasty. In the real sense, the Domiciles of Jammu Region got the freedom from that internal slavery on 5th of August

2019 when Articles 370 and 35-A were deleted from the Indian Constitution. Now an era has dawned to enjoy the equal Right of Voting in the State Legislature as well as in the Indian Parliament. This dream of freedom and dignity would be fulfilled after the coming of the verdict to be yet given by the newly appointed Delimitation Commission for the State in the near future. Democracy would be established at Panchayat level as envisaged in the Constitution and equitable development would take place in the two newly formed regions.

Sheikh Abdullah enjoyed the full backing of Pt. Nehru and as a consequence thereof all the 75 seats in the State Constituent Assembly stood filled up by the members of the National Conference. Sheikh Abdullah had the capability of blackmailing India in the International Forum. With active support of Pt. Nehru, Sheikh Abdullah removed Mr. Mehr Chand Mahajan as Prime Minister within a span of less than five months from the time of his assuming the charge as Chief Emergency Officer. Acting on the same strategy Maharaja Hari Singh was also compelled to leave the State for good within two years’ time on the plea that his presence posed a threat for the smooth working of the democratic government in the State. All these developments made Sheikh Abdullah an absolute Ruler of the State. The State Constituent Assembly began giving concrete shape to the report of the basic principles committee. Constituent Assembly passed a resolution on June 7, 1952 adopting a Flag for the State. President of Praja Parishad Party Pt. Prem Nath Dogra condemned the decision as, “provocative act which has caused resentment in Jammu.” On June 10, 1952, while accepting the recommendation of the above stated Committee the abolishing of Hereditary Rule and appointment of an elected Head of the State was presented to the Constituent Assembly. It was adopted on June 12, 1952. This was the Blackest Day in the history of J&K when Sheikh Abdullah succeeded in his mission of life to achieve his Life Long cherished dream of becoming an Independent Sultan of J&K State with an object of perpetuating his dynastic rule. He gave a long speech inside the Constituent Assembly that this day would be recorded in Golden Letters in the history of the State. Sheikh Abdullah had totally forgotten the words of his unqualified apology tendered before Maharaja Hari Singh vide his letter dated 26th of September, 1947. A relevant extract from that letter is reproduced in verbatim for the knowledge of the countrymen – “inspite of what has happened in the past, I assure your Highness that myself and my party have never harboured any sentiment of disloyalty towards your Highness’s throne or dynasty. The development of this beautiful country and the betterment of its people is our common aim and interest and I assure your Highness the fullest and loyal support of myself and my organisation.

Not only this, but I assure your Highness that any party within or without the State, which may attempt to create any impediments in our efforts to gain our goal, will be treated as our enemy and will be treated as such……..”. On the basis of this unqualified apology Maharaja Hari Singh pardoned his (Sheikh Abdullah’s) remaining term of sentence of imprisonment of one and half years which he had yet to undergo for the commission of offence of sedition awarded after fair trial. During the trial of that case, Pt. Nehru had in the company of one noted lawyer of Lahore (Mr. Kichlu) suo-moto proceeded to Srinagar to defend his friend Sheikh Abdullah. When Pt. Nehru entered the State boundary near Kohala bridge of Jhelum River, he was put under arrest and lodged in a Dak Bungalow where he remained for two days. When Congress Working Committee came to know about this incident, Pt. Nehru was immediately called back as he had gone without the knowledge and permission of the Working Committee. This horrific incident got ingrained in the mind of Pt. Nehru and generated worst kind of hatred-ness against Maharaja Hari Singh. Pt. Nehru gave vent to his hurt feelings in Jammu city in a Public meeting and accused Maharaja Hari Singh lacking common sense because he arrested him, without knowing that he was arresting future Prime Minister of India.

Before Maharaja Hari Singh had finally acceded to Dominion of India on October 26, 1947, he had come to know by 15th September 1947 that his Prime Minister Ram Chand Kak had entered into conspiracy with Jinnah and Lord Mountbatten to give him wrong advice of remaining Independent. Maharaja immediately dismissed Mr. Kak and kept him confined in Srinagar. Temporary

(The author is former Judge, J&K High Court Member, National Foundation For Communal Harmony (NFCH), Government of India.)

charge was given to one of his trusted Ministers namely, Janak Singh. Maharaja had already made up his mind in the month of ending May 1947 to appoint Mehr Chand Mahajan as his Prime Minister and message was conveyed through Maharani and Yuvraj Karan Singh in Lahore. It was Mehr Chand Mahajan who negotiated the Accession of J&K State with Dominion of India. Before reaching Srinagar on 12th October 1947, Mr. Mahajan had met Prime Minister Pt. Nehru, Home Minister Sardar Patel and Lord Mountbatten in Delhi. Mr. Mahajan had also met Mahatma Gandhi for one hour and found that Mahatma had no desire to liquidate the Maharaja or to do any harm to him. Mahatma had only expressed if possible, the State should accede to India with administration of Democratic nature. The impression of his meetings with above stated leaders have been recorded by Mr. Mahajan at pages 126-128 of his book “Looking Back”. In nut shell according to Mr. Mahajan, Prime Minister Nehru wanted to hand over power to Sheikh Abdullah and Lord Mountbatten wanted Accession with Pakistan. After reaching Srinagar on 12th of October 1947, Mr. Mahajan had conveyed the message of Pt. Nehru to Maharaja that Sheikh Abdullah should be send to Delhi and meet Pt. Nehru. At page 129 of his book Mr. Mahajan has recorded that Maharaja gave the requisite permission to Sheikh Abdullah but suspected that the visit would give trouble to him (Maharaja) as well as to Mahajan. Before leaving for Delhi on 13th or 14th of October 1947, Sheikh Abdullah and Begam Abdullah sought an interview with his Highness all alone but Maharaja insisted the interview in the presence of Mr. Mahajan and Deputy Prime Minister Mr. R.L. Batra. At page 130 of his book Mr. Mahajan has recorded that burden of his (Sheikh Abdullah) talk was that his Highness should trust him (Sheikh Abdullah) and handover the administration to him. Mr. Mahajan has specifically recorded that Sheikh had again reiterated that, “he would behave like a dutiful son and a loyal subject”. Constant pressure was exercised by Prime Minister Nehru on Maharaja Hari Singh to associate Sheikh Abdullah in running the administration of the State of J&K. According to the Agreement arrived at between Government of India and Maharaja, Sheikh Abdullah had to act as Chief Emergency Officer under the Prime Minister Mehr Chand Mahajan who was present in Srinagar from 12th of October 1947 and associating with the affairs of the State. Maharaja had issued a written order for the appointment of Mr. Mehr Chand Mahajan to act as Prime Minister for a term of five years when Janak Singh was still acting as Prime Minister.

Dr. Karan Singh in his autobiography at page 154 has mentioned about the aggressive anti-Dogra attitudes of Sheikh Abdullah and M.A. Baig who was acting as Sheikh’s deputy in all matters. Both of them were promoting Kashmiri chauvinism. With great persuasions from Pt. Nehru to Sheikh Abdullah the latter had entered into an agreement known as “Delhi Agreement of 1952” with Central Government. Pt. Nehru had made a declaration in the Parliament about Agreement but for its implementation Sheikh Abdullah was avoiding to meet Pt. Nehru personally in Delhi. Pt. Nehru finding himself helpless had remarked in presence of Dr Karan Singh the following impressions about Sheikh Abdullah. “He (Pt. Nehru) was particularly hurt, even bewildered at the hostile manner in which his old protege and friend Sheikh Abdullah was acting and agreed with me when I remarked that unlimited power seemed to have brought out Sheikh’s worst fascist and totalitarian tendencies”. When Dr. Karan Singh narrated about the genuine demands of Jammu people who were being victimised by Sheikh in response thereof Pt. Nehru was found deeply opposed to Praja Parishad agitation launched by Jammu people saying that it was of communal nature and going against the National Interest. It is relevant to mention here that Pt. Nehru reposed so much faith in Sheikh Abdullah that in his letter dated 13th of November 1947 to Maharaja Hari Singh, Nehru had showered praises on the integrity and loyalty of Sheikh Abdullah and at the end of the letter made a suggestion to the Maharaja:- “to keep in close personal touch with him and deal with him directly and not through intermediaries”. The whole of the text of the letter have been recorded by the author of this write up in his authored book, “Plight of J&K-The Unknown Files”. Mr. B.N. Mullick who worked at different levels in Central Intelligence wing of the State of J&K and played an important part in collecting the evidence of alleged incriminating nature against Sheikh Abdullah and Begam Abdullah which became the basis of initiating famous Kashmir Conspiracy case against Sheikh Abdullah. The trial went on for long time and final verdict could not be given as Sheikh Abdullah had entered into a political Accord with the then Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi which is known as “Indira Sheikh Accord of 1975.” By virtue of this Accord, Sheikh Abdullah was given the power to become Chief Minister of the State when he had no representation in the State Legislature.

Mr. B.N. Mullick in his book titled, “My years with Nehru” has recorded the reminiscences of one of his meaningful meeting with Pt. Nehru. The utterances of Pt. Nehru relate to the period before the start of trial of Kashmir Conspiracy case. In the discussions he has stated, “then suddenly in our utter surprise Nehru started talking bitterly against Sheikh Abdullah’s communalism. He traced Sheikh Abdullah’s history from 1930 onwards and mentioned how he had started his career with Muslim Conference, which was an out and out communal organisation. Pt. Nehru had said that all trouble in Kashmir was due to Sheikh’s communal outlook and it was he who was not allowing the State to settle down to peace and stability. The Sheikh always talked about the Rights of the Muslims forgetting that the Hindus also formed nearly 35% of the population of the State and he never showed any consideration for them. Nehru had thought that while acting with Hindus and Muslims and with all other denominations living together in India, Sheikh Abdullah would be able to get rid of his communalism; but communalism was a disease with him and he could never get rid of it and is based on the fact that Kashmir Valley had a Muslim majority.”

On June 12, 1952 Constituent Assembly had abolished the Dogra Hereditary Rule and adopted the appointment of an elected Head of the State by the nomenclature of Sadar-i-Riyasat. Immediately thereafter, discussions between the Kashmiri leaders with Union Government of India started for giving Special Status to the State of J&K and these discussions were finalised in July 1952. These discussions were incorporated, “in Agreement which was called Delhi

Agreement of 1952”. The most glaring aspect of this Agreement was that Sheikh had denied the people of J&K State Fundamental Rights as enshrined in Chapter III of the Indian Constitution. Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru in the Press Conference held in Delhi on July 26, 1952 had said that, “The State Government was considering Regional Autonomies within the larger State”. Sheikh Abdullah was present in Delhi and gave assurance to the same affect. Indian Parliament ratified the Agreement on August 7, 1952 and State Constituent Assembly correspondingly also ratified that Agreement on August 21, 1952. Praja Parishad protested and Pt. Prem Nath Dogra described it, “another surrender at the altar of communal intransigence and separatism of Sheikh Abdullah”. Bitterly opposing the grant of Special Status to the State, Praja Parishad demanded complete merger of the State. It raised an emotional slogan of “Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan and Ek Pradhan (One Constitution, One Flag and One President).” On November 26, 1952, Pt. Prem Nath Dogra, Sham Lal Sharma and other prominent leaders of Praja Parishad were arrested.

After reaching Srinagar, Sheikh Abdullah announced on radio, “We have decided to give Autonomy to different cultural units of the State as will be provided in the Constitution that is being drawn up. This will remove all the fears of domination of one unit over the other and will make for voluntary Union and the consolidation of the people of the State.” Late B.P. Sharma who was the Principal Information Commissioner of Sheikh’s Government has in a write-up which was published in local newspaper Kashmir Times on 14-06-1992 has written, “so far as I can recollect, the scheme envisaged a National Assembly for the State with three Regional Assemblies for Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Draft of the scheme was given to Late B.P. Sharma who as per direction of Sheikh Abdullah prepared a drafted statement to be broadcast from radio Kashmir. Accordingly, the scheme was broadcasted. In the same write-up Late Sh. B.P. Sharma has mentioned the fact that the whole record of the file of making this broadcast by Sheikh Abdullah was missing in the Archives when Mr. Sharma had tried to lay his hands on the record while preparing his write-up.” No mention of this scheme was made in the State Constitution as assured by Sheikh Abdullah.

On November 12, 1952, century old Dogra Hereditary Rule was abolished and two days later Yuvraj Karan Singh, a scion of the same Ruling Dynasty was elected as, “Sadar-i-Riyasat” (Head of the State). His election was formally recognised by President of India. On November 24, 1952, “Sadar-i-Riyasat” came to Jammu and was greeted with black flags right from the

Airport to the gates of his Palace. His State arranged function was not allowed to be held for his felicitation.

After the arrest of prominent leaders of Praja Parishad, the agitation spread like wildfire. There were day and night arrests of Dogras throughout the Province of Jammu. Fifteen agitators at different places were shot dead at different dates. Prominent leaders were taken to Srinagar jail and during those winter days they were not provided sufficient warm clothes and beddings. Hundreds were taken in buses upto snow bound Banihal areas and then forcibly alighted to go on foot back to their respective places. During those days Jammu Srinagar Highway was only a narrow road, no development on its sides and traffic flow was very thin. J&K Malatia had started day and night crack downs not only in urban areas but rural areas also.

The Praja Parishad agitation gained wide and effective support from many quarters in India, including a section of the press. Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookerji, President of the Indian Jan Sangh, however, emerged as the chief supporter of the cause for which the Praja Parishad had raised the banner of revolt. Dr. Mookerji in his letter dated February 12, 1953 addressed to Pt. Nehru sent a nine-point formula for withdrawal of the agitation started by Praja Parishad. One of these suggestions was: – “Provisional Autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir without change of boundaries.” Nehru’s reply dated February 12, 1953 was, “Even in States other than Jammu and Kashmir, we have to respect Provisional Autonomy and, though we give advice to our colleagues there, we do not interfere.” Again, in his letter dated February 17, 1953 to Prime Minister, Dr. Mookerji laid down the following as one of the conditions for withdrawal of the movement:

“Both parties reiterate that the unity of the State of J&K will be maintained and that the principle of Autonomy will apply to the province of Jammu as a whole, and of course also to Ladakh and Kashmir valley”.

Dr. Mookerji also had a lengthy correspondence with Sheikh Abdullah. In his letter dated February 11, 1953, he criticised Sheikh Abdullah’s stand on Special Status. Mukherjee had said, “there can be one and only one Sovereign Parliament and that is the Parliament of India,” he further wrote to Abdullah: “consciously or unconsciously you are creating a new sovereignty for Jammu and Kashmir State.” Stressing the desirability of giving Autonomy to Jammu as a whole and to Ladakh and Kashmir valley, can be discussed on its merits at a later stage.”

In his letter dated February 23, 1953 to Sheikh Abdullah, Dr. Mookerji even went to the extent of suggesting: –

“If the people of Jammu wanted full Accession with India and the people of Kashmir valley wanted a loose integration clash and conflict are inevitable. One possible solution might be to form Kashmir valley into a separate State and give it whatever it wants for its development. It would even then continue as one of the units of the Indian Union but would function according to Special Provisions of the Constitution.”

Dr. Mookerji, however added: “I had suggested this alternative with no pleasure. This I felt might become inevitable if no settlement could at all be reached. But let us drop this altogether and think in terms of united Jammu and Kashmir and find out how to consolidate it with the willing cooperation of the people.”

After the sad demise of Dr. Mookerji on June 23rd 1953, a storm of indignation was raised against Sheikh Abdullah throughout India. Consequently, political situation in the State took a dramatic turn. Sheikh Abdullah was arrested on August 9, 1953, and a new government with Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad as Prime Minister was installed. Sheikh Abdullah’s arrest was celebrated as a ‘Day of Deliverance’ by the activists of Praja Parishad. Over joyed, the people of Jammu hoped that with root cause of all their grievances (Sheikh Abdullah) in jail, they would get all their demands accepted. But Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad with cleverness succeeded in engaging the public in redressing their some demands and respecting the top leadership by accommodating them to some extent also carried on his agenda to give a semblance of Equal Rights to the residents of Jammu and Ladakh on existing structure. In reality, he ruled with their support. His rule extended from August 9, 1953 to October 12, 1963 (10 years 64 days). He installed his protégé Shams-ud-Din as Prime Minister but he remained in power for a very short period. Thereafter, Sh. G.M. Sadiq as Congress representative took over the charge as Chief Minister while changing the nomenclature of Prime Minister to Chief Minister and Sadar-I-Riyasat as Governor. G.M. Sadiq merged National Conference in Indian Congress. Mr. Sadiq was succeeded by Sayed Mir Qasim as Chief Minister till the date the Indira Sheikh Abdullah Accord was applied in the State in 1975. Thus, Congress rule ended after 10 years. Sheikh Abdullah’s Dynasty constituting three generations have ruled the State at various times for the longest period. Followed by some period of second Kashmiri dynasty of Mufti Mohd Sayeed and his daughter Mehbooba Mufti. This dynastic rule as stated above of two Kashmiri families alongwith Pt. Nehru family rule ended on 5th of August 2019 when Article 370 and Article 35-A were abrogated and now State stands divided in two Union Territories.

According to the assurance given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the Regions of the State will develop as per the wishes of the people, their dreams and ambitions. Articles 370 and 35-A were like chains that kept people tied. Wining over Kashmiris is a litmus test for the government. The battle for peace and prosperity will be won or lost in the minds and hearts of the people of India in general and more importantly among the newly created Union Territories of J&K State in particular where still corruption is ruling the roost at ground level.

Edmeend Burke as early as in 1779 had said, “a State without the means of some change ……. is without the means of its preservation.” The reassuring statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for eradication of corruption at all levels will hopefully be translated into action very soon as it is eating the vitals of the society. This will vindicate India’s distinction as a civilised State.