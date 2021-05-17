Dr Sehrish assumes charge as Mission Director RLM

Takes stock of the working of the Mission

SRINAGAR: Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today assumed the charge of Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission (RLM) popularly known as UMEED.

Immediately after taking charge she convened a meeting of all the officers and officials and emphasised on implementation of all the aims and objectives behind the establishment of the Mission.

On the occasion the Additional Mission Director, RLM Kashmir, Sajid Yehya Naqash threw light on the different components of the Mission.

The Mission Director stressed that the principle aim of the Mission is to aid rural women in securing the livelihood for themselves besides institution & capacity building of the aspiring entrepreneurs, lending financial services to them and convergence of different entrepreneurship schemes extended by various departments or government agencies by organising the aspiring women into Self Help Groups (SHGs).

Pertinent to mention here that out of around 120 erstwhile blocks the Mission is under implementation in 96 blocks with 14 more blocks to be targeted this year.

Almost 46000 SHGs comprising about 3.95 lakh rural women have been constituted under the Mission. These SHGs have been lended a credit amount of around Rs 600 crores with an interest subvention of Rs 1.04 crore. This accrued more than Rs 130 crores as savings for its members. These SHG members are also being provided with accidental and life insurance cover under PM Suraksha Bhima Yojana and PM Jeevan Jyoti Bhima Yojana.

She emphasised that the Mission has a target of organising 85000 SHGs involving around 9 lakh rural households for which the total outlay of Rs 755.32 crores has been envisaged.

She also encouraged the officials to work with dedication in a time bound manner for the upliftment of the most vulnerable section of our population. She asked them to have missionary zeal in serving this population as it contributes to the real development of the society from the grassroots level.