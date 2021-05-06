Dr Samia Rashid appointed Principal GMC Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has Thursday sanctioned accord to the appointment of Dr. Samia Rashid as Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

An Order Number 374-JK (HME) of 2021 Dated 06-05-2021 to this effect states: “…Dr. Samia Rashid, Professor and Head, Department of Medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar, as Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, in pay level-15 (182200-224100) with effect from 01.03.2020.”