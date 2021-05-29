Dr S Jaisahankar refuses to indulge in ‘political politics’ of Rahul Gandhi during US visit

WASHINGTON: Declining to indulge in ‘political politics’, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaisahankar refused to respond to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of India’s ‘vaccine diplomacy’, during his visit to the USA.

While addressing the media after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (local time), Dr Jaisahankar was asked to comment on Oppositions’, especially Rahul Gandhi’s, criticism of ‘vaccine diplomacy’. In reply, the Minister said, “This is an American visit, this is a serious thing which we are discussing. I’m not here to exchange political politics. I don’t do that when I leave the country and I expect other people to understand.”

Yesterday, the Congress leader had slammed the External Affairs Minister for doing ‘vaccine diplomacy’ and said that by not vaccinating the maximum number of people in the country, the government is giving space for the Coronavirus to mutate.

Talking about importing US FDA-approved vaccines to India, the Minister said there was a discussion about the possibilities and both India and the US have shown a willingness to the prospect. (Agency)