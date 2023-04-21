Dr Reddy’s lab launches Treprostinil Injection in US market

Hyderabad, Apr 21: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited on Friday announced the launch of Treprostinil Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection in the US market.

The injection approved by U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Hyderabad based Pharma giant said in a release here.

Dr Reddy’s Treprostinil Injection is supplied as 20 mg/20 mL, 50 mg/20 mL, 100 mg/20 mL or 200 mg/20 mL vials. (UNI)