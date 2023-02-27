Dr Reddy’s acquires Mayne Pharma’s USA prescription portfolio for $105 Mn

Hyderabad, Feb 27: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd on Monday said its subsidiary entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the US generic prescription product portfolio of Australia-based Mayne Pharma Group Limited for USD 105 million.

A press release form Dr Reddy’s said the portfolio includes approximately 45 commercial products, four pipeline products and 40 approved non-marketed products, including a number of generic products focused on women’s health.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dr Reddy’s will acquire the portfolio for an upfront payment of approximately USD 90 million in cash, contingent payments of up to USD 15 million, consideration towards inventory and credits for certain accrued channel liabilities to be determined on the closing date, it said.

For the financial period ended June 30, 2022, Mayne Pharma reported total revenue of USD 111 million (USD) for the acquired portfolio.

Approved high-value products include a hormonal vaginal ring, a birth control pill and a cardiovascular product.

The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended.

The acquisition will complement Dr Reddy’s US retail prescription pharmaceutical business with limited competition products. It also supports Dr Reddy’s efforts to accelerate and expand affordable medications for patients, the release further said.

Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America business, Dr Reddy’s, said, “This important acquisition provides our North America organisation with a significant foothold in the women’s health space. The acquisition is in line with our stated strategy to enhance our portfolio in our chosen growth markets. We are well-positioned to successfully integrate the portfolio and grow the business.”

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer, Dr Reddy’s, said, “The portfolio of products acquired from Mayne Pharma is a strategic fit with our growth objectives. The portfolio includes some high entry-barrier products. It also complements our existing portfolio by introducing products focused on women’s health. Our strong balance sheet enables us to acquire products of strategic importance to strengthen our base business and build for long-term growth.”

The value of total addressable market for the pipeline and approved non-marketed products in the US is approximately USD 3.6 billion for the calendar year ending in December 2022 according to IQVIA, the release said. (PTI)