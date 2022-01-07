Dr Owais Ahmed receives National Award for e-Governance at Hyderabad, Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 7: DC Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed, on Friday received National Award for e-Governance during 24th National conference on e- Governance held in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The first of its kind award has been conferred for the innovative digital product “Panchayat Development Index ’’ launched by the District Administration.

The award was conferred to Dr Owais Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Bandipore, Imtiyaz Ahmad Joint Director Planning Bandipore and Mala Ram DIO Bandipore by Union MOS in PMO office , Dr Jitendra Singh , who was chief guest of the grandeur event.

The dashboard for PDI was launched in June 2020 aimed at monitoring the development at grass roots level. The monitoring is carried out by way of recording different indicators of development besides evaluating impact of centrally sponsored schemes in Panchayats.

The index captures movement in Development at grass root level and also evaluates impact of centrally sponsored schemes in Panchayats. There are 81 outcome indicators spread over six thematic areas of Health & Nutrition, Education, Agriculture and Allied, Skill & Self Employment, Financial inclusion and Basic infrastructure with suitable weightage.

PDI is inspired by HDI,SDGs and Aspirational Programme. Total 81 outcome indicators have been devised after elaborative discussions with District officers & PRI functionaries. The Project was completed into two phases’ viz. preparation & launch of index and making of online Dashboard for data entry & analytical reporting. A vibrant web portal www.realchangersbandipora.com is open and live to public ,policy planners ,students , PRIs etc

The Panchayat Development Index has been prepared by Mr. Imtiyaz Ahmad, Joint Director Planning Bandipore after elaborative discussions with line Departments, under the supervision of Dr Owais Ahmad (IAS) Deputy Commissioner Bandipore. The index is applicable to all Panchayats across the country & is believed to prove a vital tool for rapid transformation of Panchayats.