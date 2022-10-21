Dr Karan Singh and others releasing a book during a function to celebrate birth anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh on Friday. -Excelsior/Rakesh

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Dr Karan Singh and others releasing a book during a function to celebrate birth anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh on Friday. -Excelsior/Rakesh
Dr Karan Singh and others releasing a book during a function to celebrate birth anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh on Friday. -Excelsior/Rakesh

Dr Karan Singh and others releasing a book during a function to celebrate birth anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh on Friday. -Excelsior/Rakesh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR