Dr Karan pays obeisance at Raghunath Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Chairman Trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust Dr Karan Singh today paid obeisance at Shri Raghunath ji Temple here and prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the Union Territory.

On the occasion, Advocate Ajay Gandotra, president of the Trust along with Dr Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma (secretary), Dr Shiv Kumar Raina (chairman of J&K Dharmarth Trust Advisory Committee) and staff of the Trust gave a warm welcome to the Chairman Trustee amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras by the Temple priests.

Dr Karan Singh performed Aarti at the main sanctum of Raghunath ji Temple. He also performed Pooja at Natraj ji Temple and also visited various temples situated in the premises of Shri Raghunathji Temple.

He went through the Temple Complex and enquired about the facilities being provided to the devotees. He also visited the newly constructed waiting lounge in the Temple complex. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities and gave necessary instructions on the spot.

Later, he had a meeting with the senior functionaries of the Trust and asked them to work with more zeal and dedication and make all possible efforts in providing adequate facilities to the visiting pilgrims.