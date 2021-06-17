Dr Jitendra visits special Vaccination Camp for employees, their families

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today visited the special Vaccination Camp organized by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare at Civil Services Officers’ Institute(CSOI), Chanakyapuri for its employees, officers, staff and their family members. This is the second such camp organized by the Department within a fortnight and all eligible candidates between 18 to 44 years of age were administered the Covishield vaccine.

The Minister noted with satisfaction that all the wings of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions are organizing regular vaccination camps to achieve the cent percent target of jabs for officers, staff and their family members at the earliest.

Dr Jitendra Singh was informed that about 150 people were vaccinated during this drive which was organised in open air sprawling lawns in order to reduce the chances of infection and also maintain proper social distancing. The first camp which was held earlier this month had covered the officers, staff & their families in the age group of 45 plus.

While making an appeal to all the eligible family members to get the jab at the earliest, the Minister said, the exclusive camp has been set up for the convenience of the officials of the Department of Pensions and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), so that they feel encouraged to get inoculated at the earliest without wasting time.

Dr Jitendra Singh further informed that other Ministries/Departments of Government of India have also been advised to set up similar vaccination camps in their premises for the convenience of their employees and their families. He expressed satisfaction over the enthusiasm and compliance with which employees and their families are availing the facility and thus contributing to one of the fastest vaccination drives in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister noted that more than 26 crore have got vaccinated in India till date. This, he said, not only makes it the world’s fastest vaccination drive but also makes it distinct because of the smooth manner in which it has proceeded despite the heterogeneous character of the country and a huge population of 135 crore.

Lauding the vision and pre-emptive decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, India has performed better in managing the pandemic compared to many other smaller countries of Europe with much lesser population. He said, various preventive measures were taken to contain the second wave of the pandemic and Vaccination is the mainstay of this strategy. He said, the concept of “vaccination at workplace” has emerged as a successful model and urged the States/UTs to emulate the same.