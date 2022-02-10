Dr Jitendra updates Rajya Sabha about lateral entry appointments in administration

NEW DELHI, Feb 10 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister Incharge DoPT (Department of Personnel & Training), today updated the Rajya Sabha about lateral entry appointments in administration during the last three years.

The Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DoPT had appointed 10 Joint Secretaries and 19 Directors through lateral entry, the Minister stated.This is in keeping with the provision of Lateral recruitment at the levels of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary in the Government of India, for appointment of persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialised knowledge and expertise in the domain area.

In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister stated that the selection was undertaken by the Union Public Service Commission on the basis of transparent process, inviting applications through open advertisement for these posts. Candidates from private sectors are appointed on contract basis and those from the State Government/UT Administration/Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs)/Autonomous Bodies/Statutory Organisations/Universities/ Recognised Research Institutes on deputation basis, for a term of three years.

Ten candidates appointed as Joint Secretary through lateral recruitment (seven selected in 2019 and three selected in 2021), are in positions in various Ministries/Departments. Further, nineteen candidates have been selected in 2021 for appointment to the post of Director on lateral recruitment basis.

The details of Candidates selected for appointment as Joint Secretary and Director through lateral recruitment in the Government of India between 2019 and 2021 are as follows :

The 10 Joint Secretaries appointed during this period include Amber Dube, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Rajeev Saksena, Department of Economic Affairs, Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Sourabh Mishra Department of Financial Services, Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Suman Prasad Singh, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Bhushan Kumar, Ministry of Port, Waterways and Shipping, Samuel Praveen Kumar, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Manish Chadha, Department of Commerce and Balasubramanian Krishnamurthy, Department of Revenue.

As far as Directors are concerned, 19 Directors in different Ministries and departments have been appointed between 2019 and 2021. These include Kapil Ashok Bendre Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation & Family Welfare, Avnit Singh Arora Department of Legal Affairs, Haimanti Bhattacharyya Department of Legal Affairs, Prabhu Narayan Department of Economic Affairs, Shekhar Chaudhary Department of Economic Affairs, Harsha Bhowmik Department of Economic Affairs, Hardik Mukesh Sheth Department of Financial Services, Mandakini Balodhi Department of Financial Services, Mateshwari Prasad Mishra Department of Food and Public Distribution, Govind Kumar Bansal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gaurav Singh Department of Higher Education, Sagar Rameshrao Kadu Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Bidur Kant Jha Ministry of Road Transport and Highway, Edla Naveen Nicolas Department of School Education & Literacy, Mukta Agarwal Department of School Education & Literacy, Sandesh Madhavrao Tilekar Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shiv Mohan Dixit, Department of Water Resources, Avik Bhattacharyya Ministry of Civil Aviation, Neeraj Gaba Department of Commerce.