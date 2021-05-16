Dr Jitendra takes follow up, Chopra Nursing Home to start with 100 beds

Consultants to take regular rounds

NEW DELHI: Chopra Nursing Home, affiliated to Government Medical College Jammu, will start functioning with 100 bed capacity to begin with and two more Oxygen Plants having the capacity of 2400 LPM i.e. 3456 cubic mt will be installed in GMC Jammu which will be in addition to the existing Oxygen plants.

At the same time, it will be ensured that the senior Consultants take regular rounds of the Wards and are also available as and when required.

This feedback was given to Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who took a follow-up today of the COVID Care services in GMC Jammu, following a series of deliberations held over the last three to four days in the wake of the recent COVID surge in Jammu.

Dr Jitendra Singh was separately briefed by Financial Commissioner (Health) Atal Duloo, Principal GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma and Secretary Incharge COVID, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary respectively and he held a detailed interaction with each one of them.

The Minister was informed that three Oxygen Plants having capacity of 5184 cubic mt per day are operational in GMC Jammu and two more will be installed soon. At present, GMC Hospital is having 893 Oxygen supported beds out of the total 1111 bed capacity of the hospital. In view of the spike in COVID 19 cases, it is proposed to make all the 1111 beds as Oxygen supported beds.

Following the decision in the earlier two meetings convened by Dr Jitendra Singh on 12th and 13th May respectively, the rooms/chambers occupied by GMC doctors in the Chopra Nursing Home are being vacated and very soon the Chopra Nursing Home will start COVID facility with 100 beds to begin with. Similarly, 100 beds of the newly planned Emergency Block of the Hospital will also be added for COVID Care.

So far GMC Jammu had a buffer stock of 250 Oxygen Cylinders at a time. This buffer stock will also be enhanced in order to enrich the Oxygen cylinder capacity manifold.

Dr Jitendra Singh was informed that as a follow-up of earlier two meetings taken by him, the relatives and the attendants of the patients will be enabled to follow the proper SOPs for COVID protection and will also be given an Identity Card for their convenience.

Meanwhile, as decided in the earlier meetings, the exercise has been initiated to audit Oxygen and the Ventilators. The ventilators issued through PM Cares Fund are to be utilised optimally and in case any Ventilator is not functioning, it will be identified on real time basis and rectified.

Similarly, as per the decision in the earlier meeting, the Medical and the Nursing students are being deployed for Ward work, which will reinforce the Patient Care and also build confidence among the patients’ relatives.