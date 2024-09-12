Dr Jitendra Slams Opposition For Undermining Revival Of Democracy In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Sept 12 : On the eve of Kashmir’s highly anticipated elections, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh delivered a blistering critique of opposition parties, accusing them of undermining the revival of democracy in Kashmir and trying to thwart the region’s hard-won democratic resurgence.

Speaking in a popular election media conclave here , Dr. Jitendra Singh contrasted the current vibrant democratic participation with the period of stagnation and manipulation under previous administrations.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted how the democratic aspirations of Kashmiris, which had lain dormant for 30-40 years, have been reignited following the abrogation of Article 370. He noted the remarkable 70-80% voter turnout in recent Block Development Council (BDC) elections, a significant improvement that matches the national average in Lok Sabha elections.Dr. Jitendra Singh praised PM Modi For opening the gates of democracy in J&K which were dormant for decades.

In a pointed rebuttal to critics, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh condemned those lamenting Kashmir’s state as having no substantive issues left. “The same individuals who once exploited Article 370 for personal gain, elected their own relatives, and secured merely 10-12% of the vote, are now decrying its abrogation. Their era is over,” he declared.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also referenced historical manipulations of electoral laws, criticising the Congress party for extending Assembly terms from 5 to 6 years in 1970 and then reversing the decision under Morarji Desai, a move that was never undone in Kashmir. This, he argued, underscores the previous administration’s disregard for true democratic principles.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Jitendra Singh contrasted the current administration’s efforts with the previous regime’s failures. “Under Modi, Kashmir has seen a genuine transformation. The Modi government has opened the gates to a vibrant democracy, breaking free from the abuses of Article 370 by the NC and PDP. The previous administration, led by Manmohan Singh, was more concerned with hosting Iftar parties than addressing real issues.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh accused the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of perpetuating a cycle of political opportunism and disenfranchisement. “NC and PDP abused Article 370 to further their own agendas and vested interest. Islamabad gave directions and curfew was issued in Srinagar, those days are gone now common people have empowered under PM Modi. For opposition their primary concern was maintaining their power, not fostering genuine democratic engagement,” he said.

Highlighting the Modi government’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity, Dr. Singh praised the Prime Minister for ensuring that governance benefits, including “Pucca” houses, are extended to all Kashmiris, irrespective of party affiliation, caste, creed, or religion. “This stands in stark contrast to the selective and divisive approach of the previous administration,” he noted.

In a strong defence of the BJP’s principles, Dr. Singh affirmed the party’s decision to exit its alliance with the PDP on ideological grounds. “We stand by our consistency and conviction. Our manifesto, championed by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, promised to abrogate Article 370, and we fulfilled that promise,” he asserted.

Dr. Jitendra Singh’s comments underscore the BJP’s dedication to restoring democratic values in Kashmir and challenge the opposition’s credibility and commitment to meaningful democratic reform.