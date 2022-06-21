Dr Jitendra Singh joins PM in performing Yoga from Jammu

JAMMU, JUNE 21: On the eighth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi performed Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka, while 75 ministers from the cabinet joined online in their performance of Yoga at 75 historical and cultural sites in the country.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh performed yoga at Suchetgarh Border Jammu. The event was organised by the Survey of India (SoI) on behalf of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The theme of the International Day of Yoga 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’, which reflects the significant role played by Yoga during the pandemic (COVID-19) not only in alleviating their suffering and also in maintaining their sanity.

While highlighting this year’s theme of IYD, ‘Yoga for Humanity’, Dr Jitendra Singh thanked the Hon’ble PM for initiating the International Yoga Day and for harnessing this Indian wisdom for peace and prosperity of the Humanity. He also said that Yoga Day is a symbolic celebration of our everyday commitment to performing Yoga in our everyday lives.

“2014 was a milestone for India as this year the proposal to observe June 21 as the International Yoga Day was accepted by the United Nations due to the effort of PM Shri Narendra Modi, and this has led to the celebration of the Yoga Day every year on June 21,” he added.

The Ministry of Ayush, the nodal Ministry for IDY, has highlighted the important role of Yoga in the overall well-being of human being through various activities organised in the run-up to the International Day of Yoga (IDY).