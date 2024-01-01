Dr. Jitendra Singh Directs AIIMS Administration And CPWD To Complete AIIMS Jammu Project Early

Jammu, Jan 1: Union Minister of State (I/C) for Science and Technology and Prime Minister’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensioners; Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space Dr. Jitendra Singh, during an on the spot visit to the prestigious project AIIMS Jammu, issued instructions to the AIIMS administration and the CPWD to complete the AIIMS project as early as possible, so that the formal inauguration could be carried out at the earliest.

The Minister asked them to double their efforts and carry out the work round the clock in double shifts.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narinder Modi had sanctioned two AIIMS for Jammu and Kashmir with the hope to provide better health facilities to the people of the Union Territory. The Minister emphasised that with the early completion of the medical institute the Government will be able to dedicate the premium health facility to the people of Jammu division particularly and the adjoining areas in general.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, he mentioned completion of various projects like rail line between Kashmir and rest of the country, AIIMS, Purple revolution, visit of a record number of tourists to J&K and the pilgrims at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine as an outcome of the path breaking initiatives by the government to transform J&K.

Earlier, Dr. Jitendra Singh visited AYUSH Block Convention Centre, OPD block, Hospital block and Emergency block for on spot inspection of the construction and other works. He showed keen interest and guided the concerned to make the necessary changes so that the institute could benefit the large population for providing the best health facilities.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that AIIMS Jammu is a state of the art project which makes it a special one as compared to the similar projects in rest of the country. He expressed satisfaction over the residential accommodation for the faculty, students and other residential projects being completed with all modern facilities and gadgets.

In the presentation, the Chief Engineer CPWD Mukesh Meena for the project informed that the total area for the AIIMS Jammu hospital complex is 226.84 acres out of which 96 acres accommodate the north parcel comprising hospital, medical college, convention centre, AYUSH block and night shelter. The south parcel spread over an area of 130.84 acres has complexes like student activity centre, sports centre, residential hostels and guest house.

The Minister was informed that the project was of 1661 crore rupees from which 1404 crore was to be spend on building infra-structure, 48.72 crore on pre-construction activities, 22 crore for non-medical furniture and 185.32 crore on medical equipment and furniture. The Chief Engineer informed that the target date of completion is January 2024. He also briefed about the assistance required from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for completion of the project for the additional estimated funds of Rs.203 crores.

Under the civil works, the CPWD has constructed a Police Station and Fire Station inside the campus and has also a facility of helipad for emergency and other purposes. The meeting was informed that the AYUSH building, animal facilities, solid waste management building, electrical substation, night shelter, fire station, auditorium and academic building have already been completed while the hospital tower, diagnostic block and a few other towers will be completed by the end of this month.

During his presentation, the Director AIIMS Jammu Prof. Dr. Shakti Gupta informed that as far as the manpower for the AIIMS Jammu is concerned, the institute has already started working on it and most of the faculties and administrative staff has already been recruited. He said that an additional proposal for the creation of 449 posts for AIIMS Jammu has already been forwarded to MoH&FW. He informed that the institute is working on the proposal for creation of non-faculty post on contractual basis and the AIIMS Jammu has 231 sanctioned post of Senior Nursing Officer out of which 25% are to be filled through direct recruitment while as 75% on promotion and for direct recruitment 57 posts have already been filled. Prof. Dr. Shakti informed that review meeting that the project for installing equipment and other medical technical requirements are also at the final stage of completion. He expressed hope that AIIMS Jammu will soon be ready for its dedication to the Nation.