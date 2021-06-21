Dr Jitendra Singh calls for extending drive-in Vaccination facility

KATRA: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today called for extending drive-in Vaccination facility, wherein the individual seeking vaccination has the option to drive-in to the nearest Vaccination centre in his or her own vehicle or transport and receive the jab while sitting in the vehicle itself. Thereafter, the individual can be advised to keep the vehicle parked and wait there itself for the mandatory 30 minutes of observation period during which, if possible, he or she could also be served a light refreshment like a pack of juice etc. He said, this experiment had been very successfully tried with encouraging results in several districts of the country and could also be replicated here, in order to make the vaccination drive faster and more friendly.

While launching the “Vaccines For All-Free For All” programme from this holy town situated in the lap of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, the Minister said, it is an occasion for all of us, particularly the youth, to take a pledge (Sankalp) to accomplish the world’s largest Free Vaccination Drive initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and set an example for other countries. He also instructed the administration to make the Vaccination drive more hospitable by arranging separate waiting and holding zones, and during the holding period of 30 minutes the health workers or doctor present there could offer COVID awareness tips and if possible, also use audio-video means for this purpose.

While appreciating J&K administration and the Health & Medical Education Department, Dr Jitendra Singh said,the target of over 76% vaccination has already been achieved in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and by June end, a target of 100% will be achieved for the age group of 45 plus and a target of around 50% for 18 to 45 age group will be achieved by July end. Lauding the role of youth in today’s world, he emphasized that the youth has an important role to play in the vaccination campaign and it can be more successful with their dedicated wholesome participation.

Dr. Jitendra Singh further praised the efforts of administration and the health authorities in the COVID-19 vaccination process, saying J&K is only after Kerala to have vaccinated more population and it is by their efforts that Weyan village in Bandipora became the first village in the country achieving 100 percent vaccination target.

Emphasizing the importance of “Vaccine for All”, Dr Jitendra Singh said, it is the responsibility of not only the government, but also of the civil society to turn the vaccination drive into a mass campaign. Giving all credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the pre-emptive decisions and steps taken by him, he noted that on the very first day when vaccination began in the country, over six crore people had received the inoculation, which is more than the total population of many of the European countries.

Dr Jitendra Singh further said that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the distinction of having one of the fastest COVID vaccination drives in the world, in spite of the constraints like the huge population of 135 crores and heterogeneous character of the nation.

The Minister again insisted to follow all the SOPs, take all the necessary precautions and follow the COVID 19 appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit even after receiving the COVID 19 vaccine.

The Minister also said that despite the COVID 19 pandemic, the development works didn’t stop as this Government is steadfast to take development to every remote corner of the Union Territory without discrimination of any kind.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of administration and Health & Medical Education Department. DDC Chairman Saraf Singh, Vice Chairman Adv Sadia, Municipal President Katra Shashi Gupta, Municipal President Reasi Sudesh Kumar, Katra Vice President Ajay Baru, former Minister Ajay Nanda, former MLA Baldev Sharma, senior leaders Sheel Mangotra, Kuldeep Dubey, Kabla Singh, BDCs and Sarpanches from different parts of the district, prominent citizens and others were present on the occasion.