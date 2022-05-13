Dr Jitendra release DoPT e-book list of IAS officers

NEW DELHI, May 13 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today released the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) e-book Civil List-2022 of IAS officers at DoPT headquarters North Block, in the presence of senior officers of Govt of India , including Union Secretary DoPT Radha Chauhan and Establishment Officer Deepti Sarma.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that in the last 8 years, several pathbreaking reforms have been undertaken by the DoPT, which can be categorised as reforms related to Governance and reforms related to practitioners of governance.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the dynamic list will help in selecting the right officer for the right assignment based on available profile and is a vital source of information on the officers manning various posts for the general public. He said, the e-book IAS Civil list is an effort by the Department to contribute towards Digital India initiative of the Government of India.

Referring to governance reforms inspired and guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, Dr Jitendra Singh listed out several out of box ideas like abolishing the century old colonial practice of attestation of documents by a gazetted officer and replacing it by self-attestation, doing away with interview for Group-B (Non- Gazetted) and Group – C posts in the Central Government since 2016, three month Central stint for fresh IAS officers as Assistant Secretary, change in the nature of PM Excellence Award and abolition of around 1500 rules, which have become obsolete.

Similarly, the Minister pointed out that the Mission Karmayogi is the most revolutionary change pertaining to practitioners that is the civil servants. The e-bookIAS Civil List also adds to the 2nd category of reforms.

This is the 67th edition of the Civil List and the second edition of e-book in pdf with unique search facilities and hyperlinking of contents for ease of access of information. The IAS Civil List contains vital information in respect of officers’ batch, cadre, present posting, pay scale, qualification and date of superannuation along with their overall cadre-wise strength, number of IAS officers retiring in next five years including number of IAS officers appointed based on Civil Servicers examination from 1969 onwards. The list also contains photographs of IAS officers.

The Department of Personnel and Training is the cadre controlling authority of IAS officers and the Civil List is prepared with the help of inputs received from the State Cadres. The e-book IAS Civil List, 2022 is also available on the website of the Department at https://dopt.gov.in.