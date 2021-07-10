Dr Jitendra proposes India’s first National Science Research University

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 10: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today proposed that the Department of Science & Technology (DST) should make efforts to set up India’s first National Science & Technology Re-search Unive-rsity, by leveraging the research strength of its different Autonomous Research & Development Institutions working in the field of science and technology.

Addressing scientists and officers at Technology Bhawan here, Dr.Jitendra Singh said, India today has attained top 3rd global ranking in terms of research publications and global number 9 in the quality of research publications in the world’s reputed and recognised SCI Journals. Even though, he said, India’s global ranking in the quality of research papers has improved from number 14 to number 9, our concerted effort should be to rise among the first global number 5 in quality research papers when India celebrates 75 years of its independence.

The Minister referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s special focus on Science and Technology and said it was with the Prime Minister’s personal intervention that in 2016, the patent law was made less regulatory and more incentive oriented, which not only leads to ease of working but also reduces time taken for improving the patents. Not only this, over the last 7 years there has been a progressive increase in the number of resident patents filed, number of Full Time Equivalent (FTE) researchers and number of women scientists, he added.

The Minister emphasized the need for focusing on increasing numbers of beneficiaries in human resource related schemes like MANAK, INSPIRE, Doctoral and post-doctoral Fellowships, and other schemes.

Further emphasizing the need for projecting DST’s success stories when India celebrates it 75th year of Independence, i.e. Bharat Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Minister asked DST to come forward with some big targets and plans for 2022. It turned out that in the 75th year of Independence in 2022, DST will target for the launch of 7,500 STI based Start-Ups, 750,000 students of 6-10 classes participating in the MANAK Award programmes. In addition, under the Vigyan Jyoti scheme, DST will target 75,000 girl students getting benefit of the scheme by 2022. Dr.Jitendra Singh appealed to all the institutions and scientists of DST to wholeheartedly participate in the 75th year of India’s Independence to celebrate what science and scientists have contributed to India all these years.

Earlier, the Minister was welcomed by Secretary, DST Prof Ashutosh Sharma, along with others including Prof Sandeep Verma, Secretary SERB, Vishvajit Sahai, AS&FA, Anju Bhalla, JS (Admin), Sunil Kumar, JS (SMP) and Dr Akhilesh Gupta, Head, PCPM. Besides, Chief Controller of Account, HoDs of scientific divisions and officers of the administrative wings of the Department attended the meeting.