Director Horticulture inspects development activities in Mandies

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 10: Director Horticulture, Planning and Marketing Department, Vishesh Mahajan today visited Pulwama district and inspected the ongoing development works of the department in different fruit and vegetable markets.

He was accompanied by M.A Mir, Deputy Director Kashmir, Asgar Watali, Executive Engineer and other officials of the department.

At Fruit and Vegetables Market Pulwama, many issues pertaining to strengthening up of agricultural marketing activities in the district were discussed.

Assuring to meet the demands raised by Fruit Association Pulwama like allotment of shop sites in Mandi, macadamisation of approach road and establishment of a cold store, the Director exhorted Association members to work for providing a very smooth and farmers’ friendly agricultural marketing platform in Mandi.

He also visited Fruit & Vegetable Market Pachhar and reviewed the developmental works being undertaken by the engineering wing of the department there.

Issues like development of Phars, electrification in Mandi and lavatory points in Mandi were discussed in meeting with Fruit Association Pachhar.

On spot instructions were given to the Engineering Wing to ensure completion of all ongoing works within time limit.

The Director also visited the spot for upcoming Fruit and Vegetable Market at Tral where he had a telephonic discussion with District Development Commissioner Pulwama on related issues.

He also visited Goripora where efforts to establish Farmers’ Direct Market are initiated by the department.

Earlier, Mahajan had paid visit to Fruit and Vegetables Market Charar-e-Sharief and spots for upcoming Fruit and Vegetables Market Krimshora & Farmers’ Direct Market Wathoora.

Directions were issued to the accompanying officers of department to ensure completion of all development works in time taking full care of quality and engineering skills.