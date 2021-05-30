Dr Jitendra presides over COVID ‘Seva’ in J&K’s 7 Panchayats to mark Modi Govt’s 7 years

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today presided over COVID “Seva” in 7 Panchayats of Jammu & Kashmir, to mark the completion of 7 years of the Modi government.

Hundreds of needy people were given dry ration, sanitizers, face masks, Oximeters and other relief material at all the 7 Panchayats located in different districts of the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency. They were joined by prominent leaders, DDC Chairmen and Party representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken several historic and pro-people decisions in the last seven years to reach out to the last man in the last queue in the true spirit of “Antyodaya”. He said, when Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister in May 2014, it was the beginning of a new journey from pessimism to optimism and added that his leadership and guidance has paved the way for progressive development.

Referring to the virtual meet under the shadow of Corona, Dr Jitendra Singh appealed to all political parties to rise above the narrow interests and fight the COVID pandemic collectively on a war footing in a country as vast as India with a population of over 135 crores. He said, this is not an occasion to indulge in motivated criticism when we are faced with a once in a century crisis like this and underlined that with a united resolve, India will emerge victorious in the fight against COVID.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that despite the crippling effect of the Pandemic, developmental works like building of National Highways, PMGSY roads, Devika and Mansar projects continued despite constraints.

The Minister also expressed satisfaction that COVID situation remained under control and stable in all the six districts of his Parliamentary Constituency in comparison to other parts of the UT. He said, Oxygen Plants, Ventilators, Oxygen beds are available in all these places.

The participating leaders, DDC Chairpersons and Karyakartas thanked the Union Minister for sending the COVID related material from his personal resources and for establishing oxygen plants wherever required. They also thanked him for allocating Rs 2.5 crore from his MP fund for Covid facilities in his constituency. So far, 5 trucks of COVID related relief materials and ration have been dispatched to different parts of the constituency as well as other parts of Jammu & Kashmir.

The Minister further informed all the stakeholders that in view of the threat of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic to the villages in the constituency, ‘Tele-Consultation’ facilities are being set up and this will reduce the burden of patients at District Hospitals through indiscriminate referral system, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh informed that nearly 67 to 70 % vaccination has been done in the Union Territory for above 45 years population as per the statistics available, which is more than the national average and is an encouraging sign that people across the Union Territory are coming forward to get vaccinated without hesitation.