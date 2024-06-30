Dr Jitendra presents ‘Times Now’ Doctor’s Awards, emphasises preventive healthcare for young

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 29: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh, as chief guest, today presented “Times Now” Doctor’s Awards to eminent medical professionals in different specialities from across the country. The programme was organised by “Times Now” media group on the eve of Doctor’s Day.

Speaking on the occasion and later in an exclusive media interaction with “Times Now”, Singh emphasised preventive healthcare in young. He said, increasing prevalence of morbities of later age happening in younger age like, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, young heart attacks, malignancies etc are not only a health challenge but also threaten to drain away the vital youth energy and youth potential which would otherwise be contributing to the task of nation building and realising the vision of India 2047.

Dr Singh lauded “Times Now” for having started the practice of honouring the Medical professionals and offering them a media slot which is otherwise not commonly available to doctors.

The Minister expressed his happiness and fortune to be a part of the Medical fraternity on Doctors’ day. Dr. Singh said “It’s a rare occasion to have some of the best brains in medicine coming together under one roof.”

Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is himself a professor of medicine & endocrinology, expressed gratitude on meeting his teacher B.C. Roy award winner Prof Dr V. Seshiah, founder-head of India’s first-ever Department of Diabetology that was started at Madras Medical College, Chennai. who was felicitated at the event. He also appreciated the organisers for bringing three generations of doctors together under the same room. The Union Minister also felicitated the doctors in ‘Legends of Medicine’ Category.

Highlighting India’s progress in the last decade in the health sector, Dr. Singh said “India became a global leader not just in curative healthcare but also in preventive healthcare.” He categorically mentioned the role of digital healthcare and its impact on reaching the remotest location by telemedicine.

Emphasizing the cooperation and collaboration of both the Government and Private sector to provide best services to citizens and promote ease of healthy living . He also highlighted the Government’s initiatives and policies aimed at supporting and improving the healthcare system.