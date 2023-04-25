Dr Jitendra Leaves For London; Scheduled To Meet British Ministers, Indian Diaspora

NEW DELHI, Apr 25 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Space and Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh today left for London on a 6-day official visit, as the head of a high-level official Indian delegation, where he is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with his counterpart Ministers in the Government of United Kingdom as well as with the Indian diaspora, StartUps and academicians.

The visit assumes significance as it is happening for the first time after the new Government headed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took over in the United Kingdom.

The Union Minister’s itinerary includes one to one meeting with the UK Minister for Science, Research and Innovation, George William Freeman, the UK Minister in Foreign Affairs for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Lord Ahmad, Industry engagements including meeting with Rolls Royce group of Automobile manufacturers and and a crucial meeting with UK’s Science Innovation Council.

Dr Jitendra Singh will also visit academic institutions including Oxford, University of Surrey, Imperial College London and Cambridge University. He is scheduled to visit premier scientific centres including Satellite Applications Catapult, Rutherford Appleton Labs and Science Museum .

Other engagements of Dr Jitendra Singh over the 6 days include an interactive meet with the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom and an exclusive interaction with the Indian students studying in the UK. There will also be showcasing of UK-India research projects and greeting of students with India links.

The media interactions by the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh will include interactions with the British media covering science beat as well as general interaction with media persons and an exclusive interaction with journalists representing Indian media in London.

During the visit, the Minister will also be briefed by the Chief Scientific Advisor to the Government of United Kingdom, Dame Angela McLean and FDCO Chief Scientist, Charlotte Watts.

On 28th April, the Minister will be hosted a dinner reception with top University leaders and academicians, Royal Society Fellows, innovators, and intellectuals of the United Kingdom.