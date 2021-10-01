Dr Jitendra launches special campaign for disposal of pending Govt matters

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 1: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today launched a month long Special Campaign, with a dedicated Portal, for disposal of all pending Government matters.

The inaugural function was joined by Secretaries of different Ministries and Departments in the Government of India, Designated Nodal Officers for the campaign and several Heads of Department from Attached, Subordinate and Autonomous Bodies.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Modi Government brought a paradigm shift with the “Minimum Government-Maximum Governance”, the main aim of which is progressive rise in transparency and added that more than 1500 obsolete laws have been done away with since 2014. The Minister said, there had been a 10-fold increase in public grievance cases since this Government came to power in 2014 and it, in fact, reflects the trust citizens have shown in the Government. The public grievances have increased from 2 lakh in 2014 to nearly 22 lakhs at present with more than 96 percent disposal of cases. The main Mantra of the Modi Government is to reach out to the last man in the last queue with all the benefits of the welfare schemes, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that the Special Campaign is aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of Public Grievances, References from Members of Parliament, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial Consultations and Parliamentary Assurances by each Ministry/Department and its attached/subordinate offices during the campaign period.

Dr Jitendra Singh said as the campaign is just happening after Prime Minister’s launch of the second phase of the SwachhBharat Mission-Urban to make all cities of India garbage-free, it is all the more imperative that during this special campaign, files of temporary nature may be identified and weeded out as per the extant instructions and redundant scrap material and obsolete items may be discarded to improve cleanliness at work places.

Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) will be the nodal Ministry to monitor the implementation of this campaign. They have developed a dedicated Dashboard for this purpose, and issued detailed guidelines in this regard to all Ministries/Departments of Government of India. Each Ministry/Department has designated a Nodal Officer for the special campaign. The progress should be monitored by the Secretaries/HOD on daily basis. Dedicated portal at https://pgportal.gov.in/scdpmhas been created and made live from 22 September 2021 to enable the Ministries to feed the data on identified parameters.

The preparatory phase of the Special Campaign was conducted from September 13, 2021 to September 30, 2021. In the preparatory phase, Ministries and Departments have identified the status of pendency. Over 2 lac cases of pending Public Grievances and 2 lac physical files for weeding have been identified for disposal in the campaign. The cleanliness campaign will be undertaken in 1446 campaign sites and 174 rules/ processes have been identified for simplification.