Dr Jitendra Launches International Ministerial Meet Logo, Reiterates India’S ‘Clean Energy’ Commitment

NEW DELHI, May 25 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology, MoS PMO and Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Space & Atomic Energy, Dr. Jitendra Singh today launched the Mission Innovation (MI) International Ministerial meet logo and reiterated India’s “Clean Energy’ commitment.

The Minister said that international cooperation will play a key role in achieving India’s Net Zero emissions target by 2070 as laid out by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

“We all have collective responsibility to work together for a more secure and sustainable future. The ever-growing challenges of climate change are beyond the control of one country, oganisation, company, or any individual effort,” said Dr Jitendra Singh, during the Logo launch event of the Joint 8th Mission Innovation Ministerial (MI-8) and 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM-14). The Logo was launched by Dr. Jitendra Singh, along with Union Power & NRE Minister R. K. Singh.

India will host the MI-8 jointly with CEM-14 during July 19-21, 2023, along side the G20 Energy Transition (ET) Ministerial meeting in Goa.The Mission Innovation Ministerial will have participation of Ministers and Heads of delegation from MI Member Countries, the European Union and International Organizations along with select high-level invitees representing key stakeholders from Industry, Research, academia, citizen organizations and Innovators from the globe. The focus for this year’s Ministerial is ‘Advancing the Continuum of R&D towards Pilot Demonstration on Clean Energy Technologies.’

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, as India is celebrating 75 Years of Independence and in this special moment (Amritkal), hosting of the Annual Ministerial meeting of MI will be pivotal in turning our ambitious clean energy commitments into action while ensuring energy security and accessibility.

“Mission Innovation initiative is in line with our Hon’ble PM’s vision of national aspiration on India’s climate action called Panchamrit, outlined during COP26,” he said.

Under the Panchamrit action plan, India aims to reach a non-fossil fuel energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030;fulfilling at least half of its energy requirements via renewable energy by 2030; reducing CO2 emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030; reducing carbon intensity below 45 percent by 2030; and pave the way for achieving a net-zero emissions target by 2070.

The term ‘Mission Innovation’ was coined by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Mission Innovation (MI) is a global initiative of 23 Countries and the European Commission (on behalf of the European Union) to accelerate the Clean Energy revolution and progress towards the Paris Agreement goals and pathways to net zero. India was one of the founding member of Mission Innovation. The main objective of MI is to catalyze a decade of action and investment in research, development and demonstration to make clean energy affordable, attractive and accessible for all.

The first phase of Mission Innovation (MI) (2015-2020) was announced at COP21 on November 30, 2015, as world leaders came together in Paris to commit the ambitious efforts to combat climate change, All the member countries are putting in effort and committed to double Government funding on clean energy research, development and demonstration (RD&D) over 5 years and enhance international and private sector engagement, cooperation and investments in programmes on clean energy RD&D.

In the first phase of Mission Innovation, India Led three MI Innovation Challenges, such as Smart Grids, Off Grid Access to Electricity and Sustainable Biofuels,Funding Opportunity Announcements in the identified Innovation Challenge areas,Financial and technical contribution to the Global Cooling Prize,Two MI Champions,Hosted many workshops for the Analysis & Joint Research Group, the Innovation Challenges and MI 2.0 development meetings

After a successful 5 years’ stint of first phase and recognizing the vital need for clean energy investment to accelerate innovation, the second phase of Mission Innovation (MI2.0) was launched on June 2, 2021. The focus of MI2.0 is on decade of action (2021-2030) and the emphasis is to scale-up the deployment of innovative clean energy technology and make clean energy affordable, attractive and accessible for all. This will accelerate the progress towards the Paris Agreement goals and pathways to net zero.

A series of Missions and Innovation Platform have been launched to accelerate the frontiers of innovation and drive down the cost of technologies by driving public-private action in areas critical to global clean energy transitions.

India remains as one of the key members and ally for the ambitious climate and energy goals of MI 2.0 as well with the following active participation. Co-leads the Integrated Biorefineries Mission, Member of the Clean Hydrogen Mission,Core coalition member of the Green Powered Future Mission (GPFM).etc Core group member of the Zero-Emissions Shipping Mission and Urban Transitions Mission,Support group member of Carbon Dioxide Removal Mission,Contributes to the Innovation Platform (Accelerate module – leads the MI CleanTech Exchange; Collaborate module – co-leads the Innovation Communities on Affordable Heating and Cooling of Buildings and Innovation for Sustainable Aviation Fuels and participant in Materials for Energy)