Dr Jitendra inaugurates Pune CSIR’s new complex, interacts with StartUps

PUNE, August 20 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated Pune CSIR’s new building complex and interacted with StartUps.

The new Institutional Building of CSIR-URDIP is located in NCL Campus and the inauguration was marked by a mini exhibition with selected 30 StartUp founders working on themes of health, energy, environment, digitalization and automation.

Dr Jitendra Singh took keen interest in Indian StartUps coming out with first of kind innovations like world’s first smokeless sanitary pad disposal and recycling system and World’s first dual powered ( grid +mechanical) bi‐phasic defibrillator. The Minister assured the founders to approach the Department of Science and Technology for liberal funding to scale up such global innovations. He also appealed to industries to partner with such success stories to make India’ Startup Ecosystem more vibrant and result-oriented.

Dr Jitendra Singh also lauded the companies for developing India’s first CDSCO approved circulating tumour cell diagnostic solution, India’s first and only bio‐active glass based synthetic bone‐graft substitute dental products, Next generation bionic arms, Customizable Intra‐ocular lenses for improving vision post‐cataract surgery and Next generation Sodium ion battery technologies.

Taking keen interest on Agri Startups, Dr Jitendra Singh interacted in detail with owners of India’s first & largest compressed biogas plant converting organic food waste in to compressed bio gas and also with companies for indigenously developing sensor technology that makes irrigation management smarter, reliable, and efficient resulting in “more yield per field”, and next generation agro biological to make crops climate resilient and resistant to insects & diseases. He promised all support to Agri Startups for achieving scale.

There were also Startups dealing with Real‐time IoT‐based air quality monitoring device, and a company of unicorn status that has developed next‐generation 5G wireless technology delivering fiber‐class, non‐line‐of‐sight broadband at mass scale, in unlicensed spectrum.

A company also came up with First‐in‐class, completely autonomous intelligent housekeeping , material handling & service robots for industrial & commercial uses.

Earlier, after inaugurating the new building complex, Dr Jitendra Singh said, CSIR–URDIP is a well–recognized premier national Centre of excellence in Patent Analytics and Informatics activities. He said, as a specialized services unit of CSIR, catering to the niche knowledge–based services sector, CSIR–URDIP is into its 22nd year of existence, dedicated to continuous Analytics and Informatics services activities supporting pre–research and pre–development phases of regular, Mission–mode and Theme–based CSIR R&D projects, besides support services to research institutions, start–ups, SMEs, Indian corporates and also multinational corporations.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that he is glad to note that, over the past 2 decades, CSIR–URDIP has developed frontline capabilities in Patinformatics, Chem Bioinformatics (Inputs to Drug Discovery – Information Products), Phytoinformatics, Toxinformatics and Development of Web–Based Applications, Portals, Subject–Specific Databases, Institutional Repositories to support Open Access and Open Innovation, providing value added information services to various stakeholders, and bringing in commendable value addition to the CSIR knowledge base.

Dr Jitendra Singh concluded that with expansion of its institutional premises, opportunities for CSIR–URDIP to expand the scope and breadth of its diverse activities in this niche Informatics sector, and cater to more in-house students and external clients and stakeholders across the country, in respect of its skill development programmes, to further, accelerate and expand its contributions towards realizing Atma Nirbhar Bharat.