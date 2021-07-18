Dr Jitendra inaugurates La Shayok Resort in Hunder village

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 18: Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh virtually inaugurated La Shayok Resort situated in Hunder Village, Nubra valley, in Leh.

In his video message, Dr Jitendra congratulated the proprietor of the Resort, Stanzin Rahul, an alumnus of IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) Delhi and a resident of Hunder (Nubra) for venturing into sustainable tourism in Nubra valley, a remote place in Ladakh.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the efforts of Stanzin Rahul for his entrepreneurial venture and exhorted the youth of Ladakh to initiate similar start ups and be a part of PM’s mission of ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’. He lauded the youth of Ladakh for taking keen interest in the local entrepreneurial opportunities, where they are becoming self reliant by setting up their own businesses and contributing to the local tourism industry.

He was happy to learn that La Shayok Resort had paid special attention towards using eco friendly building materials and local architectural designs, widely using solar energy and technology for lighting and water heating purposes.

The MoS acknowledged Ladakh as a popular tourist destination, where Nubra valley was fast emerging as an attractive tourist spot in recent years. He was pleased to know that La Shayok Resort is located in Hunder village in Nubra Valley which embodies a natural unique landscape, with overarching Nubra Mountain and Karakoram ranges, picturesque sandunes, exotic double humped camels, seabuckthorn forests along with the mighty Shayok, Nubra, Siachen rivers.

He hoped that the youth of Ladakh would continue to foray in the entrepreneurial sector with a vision to broaden and sustain the rich local heritage and environment of Ladakh. He conveyed his best wishes to Stanzin Rahul and his family in their future endeavours and wished La Shayok Resort a promising and bright future ahead.