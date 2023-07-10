Dr Jitendra Inaugurates Govt Outreach Prog, Describes Modi As Transformational Figure

SRINAGAR, July 10 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated here today a government outreach programme, which includes a multimedia exhibition, by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) .

The 5-day long exhibition will be held at S.P Model Higher Secondary School till 14th July, 2023 highlighting ‘9 years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh said that before 2014, India had a reputation for corruption, which had a deleterious effect on its people, especially the youth. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a transformational figure, successfully leading India from pessimism to optimism and positioning India as a shining example among the comity of nations, he added.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the international community had apprehensions about India’s ability to effectively manage the crisis. But, India not only stood out for its commendable handling of the pandemic but also emerged as a leader by developing its own vaccine, Dr. Singh underlined.

While congratulating Central Bureau of Communication for organizing the exhibition at the educational institution, Dr. Singh said that Previously, I held the belief that we had failed our youth, but with the emergence of StartUps supported by the initiatives led by our Prime Minister, the youth can now anticipate a brighter future.”

Highlighting the benchmark set for good governance, Dr. Singh said that the benefits provided to citizens have been devoid of any considerations related to race, religion, caste, colour, or political affiliation. The ASHA workers here can attest to the fact that we have successfully overcome such discrimination. This shift in culture, particularly political culture, has been evident during the previous nine years of governance.”

While enumerating the achievements at the grassroots, Dr Singh highlighted the examples of distribution of LPG and construction of toilets under various government schemes that brought about a significant social transformation in rural areas. The unwavering efforts of our government have aimed at directly impacting the lives of the people. We have diligently fostered relationships with the common people, built on trust and companionship. This bond will endure and remain strong in the future, Dr. Singh added..

Dr. Singh stressed upon availing the benefits of the schemes and initiatives and said that all citizens must take advantage of the schemes that have been designed by the Government of India for the overall development of the masses. By actively participating and utilizing these initiatives, we contribute to the collective progress and prosperity of our nation.

The 5-days Integrated Communication and Outreach Program by CBC will serve as a platform to showcase the remarkable achievements of the past 9 years in the areas of public service, good governance, and welfare of the underprivileged.