Dr Jitendra Inaugurates Children Science Festival, Emphasises Harnessing Of Young Aptitudes

JAMMU, Nov 6 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy & Department of Space and Vice President CSIR, Dr. Jitendra Singh has emphasised the harnessing of young aptitudes.

The union Minister was speaking after inaugurating the “Children Science Festival” organized here today by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM).

Dr. Jitendra Singh also took a round of the stalls in the exhibition put up on the occasion and witnessed different kinds of science models prepared by the students. The students drawn from the schools of Jammu region have also scripted slogans under the themes like Health & wellness, Water conservation, Waste management and Save mother Earth.

While addressing the school students, Dr. Jitendra Singh narrated how the Jigyasa programme is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a new India and Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) of Scientific Community and Institutions. Jigyasa is a student – scientist connect programme implemented by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in collaboration with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

Dr. Jitendra Singh applauded the efforts of CSIR-IIIM for organizing such outreach activities for students from schools and colleges. He said that such activities help to increase the scientific aptitude and inculcates the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in young minds. He also distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions organized during the Children Science Festival.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, India’s first Virtual Science Lab for Children under CSIR Jigyasa Programme was launched, which built a strong connect between students and Scientists with scientists across the country. He also said, the main objective of establishing the Virtual Lab was to provide quality research exposure and innovative pedagogy for school students based on an online interactive medium. He said, the new facility will immensely benefit students from Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Government Schools of various States Boards and will help in catching them young.

Today, in the Children Science Festival, more than 350 students from about 55 schools under the government of J&K, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodya Vidyalayas, Army Public Schools, Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Schools, etc, from various districts of Jammu region showcased their talent in various competitions such as Science models (Themes : Health & wellness; Water conservation; Waste management; Save mother Earth), Science/current affairs Quiz Competition, Poster competition on ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ and Slogan writing competition on ‘Space Mission of India’. Students of Seva Bharti, an NGO that provides free education and vocational training to children from economically weaker sections of society. These students displayed various products developed under the ‘Waste to Wealth’ theme.

Earlier, Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, in his welcome address gave the details of this event and said that the main objective of the Children Science Festival is to ignite the scientific spirit in young minds. He informed the audience that CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, has been regularly organizing various youth conclaves and startup expo, as outreach activities and to support and nurture the startup ecosystem of the UT of J&K. Dr. Zabeer also informed that CSIR-IIIM has three incubation centers viz. Technology Business Incubator (TBI), BioNEST Incubator and Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) for hand-holding and promoting the startups.

Prominent among the dignitaries present in the function were Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Principal Govt. Medical College, Jammu, Prof. Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor of Central University of Jammu, Ashok Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Director School Education, Jammu, Nagendra Goyal, Deputy Commissioner, KV Sangathan, Jammu. The main programme in the auditorium was conducted by Rajni Kumari while as Er. Abdul Rahim, Chief Scientist & Head Srinagar Branch presented formal vote of thanks.

The event was organized under the chief patronage of Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR-IIIM, Jammu and coordination by Dr. Asha Chaubey, Senior Principal Scientist and Nodal Officer Jigyasa Programme, CSIR-IIIM. Among other organizing committee members were: Dr. Shashank Singh, Dr. Dhiraj Vyas, Dr. Tasduq Abdullah, Dr. Sumit G Gandhi (Sr. Principal Scientists), Dr. Deepika Singh and Saurabh Saran (Principal Scientists), Shri. Vikram Singh (Sr. CoA), Shri Rajesh Gupta, Administrative Officer and Shri Dileep Gehlot, Store & Purchase Officer.