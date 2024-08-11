Dr Jitendra Holds Public Durbar At Chenani; Inaugurates Mobile Telemedicine Service, StartUp Exhibition

CHENANI, Aug 11 : Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh held a Public Durbar here today, inaugurated Mobile Telemedicine AI driven service “Doctor on Wheels” as well as an exhibition put up by StartUps and Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) .

“Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) is not only supporting women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to increase their livelihoods but is also promoting avenues of self-employment for the local youth”, said Union it up byMinister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh here today. He was speaking around an exhibition on NRLM held at Government Higher Secondary School at Chenani tehsil in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister said, the women SHGs engaged through this mission have become atma nirbhar themselves and are also providing employment -opportunities to other women and the youth. “LAKHPATIDIDs – SHG Didis who are earing sustainable income and have become role models in the society, will transform the rural economy”, he underscored. Dr Singh said DAY-NRLM, a flagship programme of the Government, is the world’s largest initiative to improve the livelihoods of the poor.

Later, addressing a public rally, Dr Jitendra Singh spoke about the infrastructure development of the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency and said, roads under PMGSY and highways are being built at a rapid pace with an objective to improve both connectivity in remote areas and reduce travel time. “The new National Highway from Lakhanpur-Bani-Basohli-Doda, when completed, will boost connectivity and enhance ease of travel”, Dr Singh stated. Similarly, Goha-Khellani-Khannabal National Highway linking Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Khellani-Chattroo-Khannabal will provide an alternative route of surface transport, he said.

“The Modi government is focussed on consolidating the gains of the last ten years to transform the rural landscape”, Dr Jitendra Singh stated.

On the occasion, the Union Minister flagged off ‘Aarogya-Doctor on Wheels” ambulance mobile telemedicine service. He said the free telemedicine StartUp initiative is aimed at providing healthcare services to people of far-flung villages at their doorsteps free of cost. Explaining the working of the mobile ambulance, the minister said “the entire exercise of patient examination and providing a prescription is accomplished in about 45 minutes, which may in normal course of action, take days if the patient has to be physically examined at a hospital”. A patient can now narrate his medical problem through his native language and the Doctor on Wheels responds to the patient in the same language.

Dr Jitendra Singh described the novel initiative as a healthcare start-up which should be promoted at a mass scale. In this regard, Dr Singh pitched for more CSR contributions for further growth and sustenance of this experiment so that more and more people benefit from it.

Later, Dr Jitendra Singh held a public durbar during which a large number of people aired their grievances and presented their demands, seeking their early resolution. Many grievances were redressed on the spot. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh directed the district level officers to attend to people’s issues and demands in a speedy manner. He said the government is committed to address people’s issues, and that is why he has been himself meeting citizens in such public darbars over the last few weeks to ensure their redressal and resolution at the earliest.

Earlier, upon his arrival, the Union Minister visited various stalls of different departments showcasing products made under the DAY-NRLM. Dr Singh also planted a sapling on the premises of Government Higher Secondary School, Chenani as part of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative of the Government of India.