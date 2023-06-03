Dr Jitendra convenes meeting, assesses developmental scenario in Doda

*Says Bhaderwah now known for its Lavender world over

Excelsior Correspondent

Doda, June 3: Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh, today chaired a review meeting to assess the developmental scenario of the district here in the conference hall of DC office complex.

He complimented the district administration and farmer’s community for bringing up the area as the birth place of Lavender in India. He made it that the Lavender Festival being inaugurated tomorrow and the huge success of Lavender production and its products in the national and international market is the testimony of Union government’s commitment to double the farmer’s income.

He asked the Chairman DDC and district administration to take personal care in bringing up the prestigious National High Altitude Medicinal Plant in Bhaderwah so that the centre can contribute to the development of the district and the region.

Click here to watch video

While briefing on developmental activities in the district, DC Doda Vishesh Mahajan informed that the work on much needed Multi Storey Car Parking at New Bus Stand Doda has been started and is expected to come up by the end of 2024. The execution of alternate National Highway 244 is going on day and night, and more than 80% of work has been completed by NHIDCL.

While briefing the chair about the unique initiative ADHBUT Doda, DC informed that the district administration has put all the government services, schemes, and attendance of government employees on the ADHBUT Doda portal. Online classes, Study material for all classes, monitoring of developmental works, grievances redressal programmes, and interaction with officials, all is taken care of through ADHBUT Doda platform. Union Minister has asked the District Administration and District Development Council to showcase these positive stories so that the people can come forward, feel confident, and be the part of progress in new India with the potential to lead the world.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made in the district on mega development projects being executed under NHIDCL, PWD, JJM, District Capex and other schemes.

Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated that it is the endeavour of present government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to the deserved lot and to the last person in the queue.

Union Minister asked the executing agencies and the local administration to redouble their efforts, make use of the latest technology, and work in coordination to come up to the expectations of public.

The meeting was attended by DDC Chairman, Doda, Dhananter Singh Kotwal; DDC Vice Chairperson, Sangeeta Rani Bhagat; DC Doda, Vishesh Mahajan; SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom; ADDC Doda Pran Singh; ADC Doda Dr R K Bharti; SE PWD; SE PMGSY; SE Jal Shakti Department; GM NHIDCL and other concerned officers.